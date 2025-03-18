Disabled Fife man shaves head to support partner of St Johnstone player amid cancer battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Disabled Fife man shaves head to support partner of St Johnstone player amid cancer battle

Neil Weir, who has cerebral palsy, has raised money to help Rachel Borthwick - whose partner is Graham Carey.

By Lindsey Hamilton
St Johnstone fan Neil Weir after his head shave. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
St Johnstone fan Neil Weir after his head shave. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A disabled Fife man has shaved his head to support the partner of a St Johnstone player in her cancer battle.

Neil Weir, 44, from Newburgh, is confined to a wheelchair having had cerebral palsy since birth.

However, he was determined to help Rachel Borthwick – partner of St Johnstone star Graham Carey – who is paying for specialist treatment to battle stage four cancer.

The lifelong Saints fan had his head shaved at the weekend, hours before his club met Aberdeen.

So far, Neil has raised more than £1,800 with his efforts.

Rachel Borthwick, partner of St Johnstone player Graham Carey. Image: Rachel Borthwick/Instagram

He said: “I wanted to help raise funds for the treatment Rachel needs abroad to fight this disease.

“I was really moved by the dreadful situation she found herself in.

“There’s not an awful lot I can do so I decided to brave the shave to try to raise as much as I could.

St Johnstone fan ‘glad to be able to help’ Rachel Borthwick with head shave

“I got home from the football one day and said to my mum, ‘How would you feel if I was bald?’ and it just went from there.

“Rachel is the mum of two beautiful children who need her there.”

Neil enlisted the help of Hair Play hairdressing salon in Newburgh for his challenge.

He added: “I’m just glad to be able to help and I’m very grateful to everyone who has donated so far.”

Stylist Chloe Henderson cuts Neil’s hair. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Neil and Chloe with supporters (left to right) Finlay Donald, Craig Donald, Veronica MacPherson and dad Andrew Weir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Rachel was initially diagnosed with triple breast cancer in 2021.

In January this year, she revealed it had spread to her lungs.

Posting on social media, she said she planned to travel to Germany and Mexico to undergo expensive treatments in an effort to fight the disease.

More than £114,000 has been donated to an online fundraising page to help her pay for the treatments.

In a series of emotional videos earlier this year, she thanked people who had supported her, saying: “I’m still praying for a miracle and staying positive.”

More from News

Police carried out door-to-door inquiries in the Rex Park area on Monday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Residents 'on edge' after young girl 'attacked' by man in Dunfermline park
The Peat Inn.
250-year-old Michelin-starred Fife restaurant and hotel put up for sale
Referee Nick Walsh hands the vape to a police officer during the match. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Police probe after vape thrown at Dundee star Simon Murray during derby
CR0052489, Neil Henderson, Dunfermline. Police Drugs Raid. Picture shows; Police Scotland undertook a raid on a property suspected of being involved in the supply of drugs in the Dunfermline area this morning. Two persons were detained following the discovery of a white powder and tablets in the property. Tuesday 18th March 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Police raid home on Dunfermline housing estate
Carer with arms round elderly woman
Events connect Fife carers with the support they need
Traffic on the A90 Forfar Road heading into Dundee on Tuesday. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Delays on A90 Forfar Road in Dundee after reports of breakdown
Ben Johnston
'Enjoy your hell' — Father's message to Dundee predator who bombarded teen with X-rated…
More than 10,000 people study at St Andrews University
How is University of St Andrews funded?
Rio Gregory is owed £252. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Fife bar worker 'still waiting for wages 5 months on' despite employment tribunal…
2
Christopher McLaren
Starved and dehydrated XL Bullies died in squalid Dundee flat

Conversation