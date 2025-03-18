Disabled Fife man shaves head to support partner of St Johnstone player amid cancer battle

A disabled Fife man has shaved his head to support the partner of a St Johnstone player in her cancer battle.

Neil Weir, 44, from Newburgh, is confined to a wheelchair having had cerebral palsy since birth.

However, he was determined to help Rachel Borthwick – partner of St Johnstone star Graham Carey – who is paying for specialist treatment to battle stage four cancer.

The lifelong Saints fan had his head shaved at the weekend, hours before his club met Aberdeen.

So far, Neil has raised more than £1,800 with his efforts.

He said: “I wanted to help raise funds for the treatment Rachel needs abroad to fight this disease.

“I was really moved by the dreadful situation she found herself in.

“There’s not an awful lot I can do so I decided to brave the shave to try to raise as much as I could.

St Johnstone fan ‘glad to be able to help’ Rachel Borthwick with head shave

“I got home from the football one day and said to my mum, ‘How would you feel if I was bald?’ and it just went from there.

“Rachel is the mum of two beautiful children who need her there.”

Neil enlisted the help of Hair Play hairdressing salon in Newburgh for his challenge.

He added: “I’m just glad to be able to help and I’m very grateful to everyone who has donated so far.”

Rachel was initially diagnosed with triple breast cancer in 2021.

In January this year, she revealed it had spread to her lungs.

Posting on social media, she said she planned to travel to Germany and Mexico to undergo expensive treatments in an effort to fight the disease.

More than £114,000 has been donated to an online fundraising page to help her pay for the treatments.

In a series of emotional videos earlier this year, she thanked people who had supported her, saying: “I’m still praying for a miracle and staying positive.”