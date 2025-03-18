Summer strike warning as union reacts to near 20% pay rise for Angus councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Summer strike warning as union reacts to near 20% pay rise for Angus councillors

A pay deal which takes the wage bill for elected members in Angus to more than £800,000 comes as local government union Unison is asking members nationally whether they want to move to a strike ballot over a 3% pay offer.

By Graham Brown
Angus Council HQ at Orchardbank in Forfar. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Angus Council staff could stage mass walkouts this summer if they decide to take strike action over a 3% pay offer while councillors are in line for a huge wage hike.

Local government union Unison says it will quiz members nationally on whether they want to consider a ballot on industrial action around what it has branded a “derisory” pay deal.

It comes after it emerged elected members in Angus are set for an increase of almost 20%.

A 17% rise for council leader Bill Duff will take his salary to just over £50,000.

In total, the wage bill for all 28 Angus councillors will be £816,513 this year.

The increases were set by the Scottish Local Authorities Remuneration Committee (SLARC).

A report detailing the rises will be presented to a full meeting of the council on Thursday.

But a local union leader says elected members should consider declining the double-digit increase.

3% staff offer branded ‘derisory’

Unison Angus branch secretary Chris Boyle said the councillors’ salary hike comes as 80,000 council workers across Scotland are being consulted over the 3% pay offer.

Staff have been asked whether they want to move towards a formal industrial action ballot.

It is the first step towards a strike and if workers back the move there could be mass walkouts before the summer, Mr Boyle said.

“The local government employer body Cosla had offered all council workers a 3% pay increase for the coming year,” he said.

“But set against this is a huge 11% increase in Angus council tax, a 5.2% rise in council rents, an energy price cap increase of 6.4% and inflation is growing again.

“The 3% offer is effectively a pay cut for our members.

“We would question why our members should shoulder the burden of cuts to council funding.

“It’s not their fault, and it’s not the fault of the communities to which they provide services.

Councillors urged to ‘consider position’

‘Yet we now read that our elected members will note a report updating their remuneration following an independent review of councillor pay by the Scottish Local Authorities Remuneration Committee.

“We understand that the council is legally obliged to pay the increases,” he said.

“But alongside that, we’ve been told there’s nothing our councillors can do to support and campaign for a decent pay rise for our members and that there’s nothing in the pot for a better increase for council workers.

“Yet we find ourselves in a situation where elected members can simply note a report giving themselves a rise nearly six times what is considered to be acceptable for the council’s own employees.

“The leader of the council, who himself will also get a 17% rise, attends Cosla meetings where the pay claim is discussed so any notion that there is no influence to bear is somewhat wide of the mark.”

“I hope that our elected members will reflect on this situation before Thursday and consider their position,” added Mr Boyle.

“We fail to understand how the rise can pass through full council with a simple nod from councillors without comment or action when the cost of living is rapidly increasing for council staff and the constituents councillors were elected to serve.

“We’d hope that they would be united in standing alongside their workers and residents, listening to their concerns around the cost of living crisis, cuts to services and pushing for an improved offer for staff.

“No council employees will be receiving an increase anywhere near this.

“We would suggest that councillors should not be accepting a rise which would be any greater than that received by employees.”

