Taymouth Marina website crashes as Perthshire resort features on new BBC show

Graeme 'Grado' Stevely and weather presenter Judith Ralston visited the Aberfeldy holiday park for Scotland's Greatest Escape.

By Finn Nixon
Judith Ralston and Grado got a bit wet while paddleboarding in Loch Tay. Image: BBC Scotland
Taymouth Marina’s website crashed after the Aberfeldy holiday resort was featured on a new BBC travel show.

The venue’s website displayed a “temporarily unavailable” message thanks to a surge in interest during the first episode of the new series of  Scotland’s Greatest Escape.

The BBC Scotland show sees comedy actor Graeme ‘Grado’ Stevely and weather presenter Judith Ralston “discover delightful Scottish getaways” and “incredible accommodation at five-star locations”.

Grado and Judith Ralston enjoy the view from Queen’s View at Loch Tummel. Image: BBC Scotland
Taymouth Marina and Loch Tay feature in the new BBC programme. Image: BBC Scotland

The third series kicked off in Perthshire, with viewers given a peek inside three luxurious rural retreats – Craighead Howfs near Greenloaning, Taymouth Marina near Kenmore and the Old Manse of Blair near Blair Atholl.

The episode opens with the pair admiring the Loch Tummel from the viewpoint at Queens View.

The pair spend their first night at the Craighead Howfs near Greenloaning.

The seven glamping sites at the former farm were hand-built using local stone over six years by owners Heather and Ian.

On arrival, Grado and Judith use a wheelbarrow to transport their luggage to their rooms for the night, – with Grado staying in a ‘treehouse’ and Judith at The Burrow, one of the site’s Hobbit-like homes.

Some of the accommodation on offer at Craighead Howfs. Image: BBC Scotland

Grado commented: “It feels like stepping into your very own fairy tale.

He also helps the owners feed goats.

Grado and Judith Ralston used a wheelbarrow to move their luggage. Image: BBC Scotland

TV pair experience Highland Perthshire luxury

Grado and Judith then head north and give the Highland Fling Bungee at Garry Bridge in Killiecrankie a go.

Grado and Judith prepare to jump at the Highland Bungee Jump. Image: BBC Scotland

This sees the pair jump around 130ft from the “UK’s only permanent bungee platform”.

While in the area, they visit the Taymouth Marina near Kenmore and take part in a paddleboarding session on Loch Tay – both falling in the water after they try to stand up on their boards.

Paddleboarding in Loch Tay. Image: BBC Scotland

They stay in two one-bedroom houseboats at the site and enjoy the stunning views of the loch.

They also try out the ‘HotBox’ spa and the accompanying slide, which drops visitors straight into the loch.

Grado checks out one of the ‘boat houses’ at the Taymouth Marina. Image: BBC Scotland
Swimming in the ‘HotBox’ spa at Taymouth Marina. Image: BBC Scotland
Grado tries out the slide into Loch Tay. Image: BBC Scotland

The slide recently went viral after being posted online by VisitScotland – sparking a surge in bookings.

The final stop on Grado and Judith’s trip was the five-star Old Manse of Blair near Blair Atholl.

Judith helps owner Anne feed two Highland cows, which are the Old Manse owners’ “pets”.

A “world-renowned” chef serves them food in the restaurant – which was recently added to the Michelin Guide 2025.

At the end of the episode, Judith said: “I found it quite moving [and] emotional to see the Perthshire countryside.

“There is nowhere quite like it.”

Old Manse Blair near Blair Atholl. Image: BBC Scotland

Grado added: “Perthshire delivered more than I ever expected.”

The remaining four episodes focus on the Highlands, Ayrshire, the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

You can watch the full series of Scotland’s Greatest Escape on iPlayer.

Conversation