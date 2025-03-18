Stirling band aiming for number one album chart spot with backing from Europa Music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Stirling band aiming for number one album chart spot with backing from Europa Music

Constant Follower needs to overtake Lady Gaga to reach number one on Friday.

By Alex Watson
Constant Follower is fronted by Stephen McAll, who writes music from his studio in Stirling. Image: Harri Reid
Constant Follower is fronted by Stephen McAll, who writes music from his studio in Stirling. Image: Harri Reid

A Stirling band is pushing to hit number one in the official Scottish albums chart this week.

Constant Follower’s record The Smile You Send Out Returns To You is currently sitting at number three.

The band, fronted by Stephen McAll, needs to overtake South Korean artist Jennie and international pop sensation Lady Gaga to reach number one on Friday.

Stirling institution Europa Music has put its weight behind Constant Follower’s bid for the top spot and is calling for Scottish music lovers to show their support by buying a copy of The Smile You Send Out Returns To You.

Ewen Duncan, owner of Stirling’s Europa Music, is calling for Scottish music lovers to put their money where their mouth is and support Constant Follower. Image: Gregor Boyd

The record shop’s owner Ewen Duncan said: “To get Constant Follower to number one, we need people to buy the album.

“Whether it’s vinyl, CD, or download, it all counts.

“Tell your friends, spread the word – word of mouth is everything.

“If you care about independent music, now’s the time to show it. This can happen, but only if people get behind it.”

‘A stunning piece of work’

He added: “Seeing an independent Scottish artist rise through the charts like this is rare, but I think it proves people still care deeply about homegrown music.

“Constant Follower’s album is a stunning piece of work: atmospheric, deeply moving, and crafted with real artistry.

The album artwork for The Smile You Send Out Returns To You, which came out on February 28. Image: Heather Nevay

“It’s not just a record, it’s an experience, and it deserves to be heard by as many people as possible.”

Other high profile Scottish supporters of The Smile You Send Out Returns To You include author Ian Rankin, musician Shirley Manson, and broadcaster Roddy Hart.

Written in Callander, recorded in Texas

Stephen McAll writes and records music for fans of the likes of Bon Iver, Fleet Foxes, Low, and Mark Hollis at his studio in Stirling.

Constant Follower’s 2021 debut release and 2023 follow-up were both nominated for the Scottish Album of the Year Award.

Mr McAll penned Constant Follower’s latest album in around two weeks, while staying at a remote cabin just outside Callander, before eventually recording it in Austin, Texas.

The Smile You Send Out Returns To You was released on February 28, and is available to buy online or in person from a whole host of independent record shops across Scotland.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Constant Follower is fronted by Stephen McAll, who writes music from his studio in Stirling. Image: Harri Reid
Taymouth Marina website crashes as Perthshire resort features on new BBC show
Front of house.
Dalgety Bay waterfront home boasting stunning views over Firth of Forth for sale
Constant Follower is fronted by Stephen McAll, who writes music from his studio in Stirling. Image: Harri Reid
Raac campaigner claims over 3,000 residents affected by crisis in Dundee and Angus
Murrayshall perth afternoon tea
Fancy afternoon tea? Here are the 8 best places in Perthshire to visit
Constant Follower is fronted by Stephen McAll, who writes music from his studio in Stirling. Image: Harri Reid
LISTEN: Residents across Dundee kept awake by banging noise
Red traffic light
Cyclist thrown on to road by careless driver in Dundee
Constant Follower is fronted by Stephen McAll, who writes music from his studio in Stirling. Image: Harri Reid
Summer strike warning as union reacts to near 20% pay rise for Angus councillors
Constant Follower is fronted by Stephen McAll, who writes music from his studio in Stirling. Image: Harri Reid
Disabled Fife man shaves head to support partner of St Johnstone player amid cancer…
Constant Follower is fronted by Stephen McAll, who writes music from his studio in Stirling. Image: Harri Reid
Residents 'on edge' after young girl 'attacked' by man in Dunfermline park
The Peat Inn.
250-year-old Michelin-starred Fife restaurant and hotel put up for sale

Conversation