LISTEN: Residents across Dundee kept awake by banging noise

Dundee City Council has confirmed it received "a number of complaints".

By James Simpson

Residents across Dundee have told how they were kept awake by a repeated banging noise in the dead of night.

Dozens of locals took to social media – and some contacted The Courier – after hearing a “rhythmic banging” noise at around 2am on Tuesday.

Many said the noise appeared to have been coming from the docks area.

The racket is reported to have lasted for about an hour and was heard by residents in all parts of the city, including those living north of the Kingsway – several miles from the port.

The council says it received “a number of complaints”.

One resident in Broughty Ferry said the noise was particularly loud there.

‘Absolutely ridiculous noise’ keeps Dundee residents awake

He said: “The noise was absolutely ridiculous for that time of night.

“It was like a rhythmic banging – we stay in West Ferry and I’ve never heard anything like it in the area before.

“It was like something out of the War of the Worlds film – really quite alarming in the middle of the night.

“I’m not sure what was going on but if it was routine work it certainly shouldn’t be happening at that time.

“I can only imagine it was something exceptional.”

Brooke-Leigh Gibson, who lives in Mid Craigie, went out outside her home to investigate and recorded the noise.

She said: “It woke me up and I initially thought it was a neighbour disturbance nearby.

“It went on for around an hour and I went out to see what direction it was coming from.

“It did sound like it was coming from the port area.”

Banging sound heard across Dundee

A man who lives in Trottick – about three miles from the docks – also heard the banging.

He said: “It was a consistent noise – almost like a heartbeat – and it went on for several minutes.

“It was really confusing and hard to work out where it was coming from at first.

“Only after seeing others posting on Facebook did I realise it might have been coming from the docks.”

Others likened it to the sound of a drum being hit.

Residents in areas like Kirkton, Linlathen, Happyhillock and Fintry also reported hearing the noise.

A spokesperson for the Port of Dundee said: “We can confirm that a vessel arrived into the Port of Dundee on the high tide last night.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We are aware of this and have received a number of complaints.”

