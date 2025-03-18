Raac campaigner claims over 3,000 residents affected by crisis in Dundee and Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raac campaigner claims over 3,000 residents affected by crisis in Dundee and Angus

Yvette Hoskins was addressing the housing committee at the Scottish Parliament on the issue.

By Sean O'Neil
Dundee Raac campaigners Yvette and Wayne Hoskins. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
A campaigner claims to have spoken to over 3,000 residents in Raac affected homes across Dundee and Angus.

Yvette Hoskins made the assertion while addressing the housing committee at Scottish Parliament today.

She also told MSPs how she believed the use of Raac in properties was first questioned in Dundee as early as the 1970s.

Yvette, said: “In our local area I have met with over 3,000 residents in Raac affected homes.

“That’s homeowners and tenants.

Yvette Hoskins addresses the housing committee. Image: Scottish Parliament TV Date; 18/03/2025

“We have information that suggests Raac was known about with a particular development in our area in 1977, 1978 and 1979.

“It was used as a pilot of testing how to deal with Raac roofing.

“This has been going on for quite a long time.

“It needs fixed – the numbers are extremely high and increasing all the time.”

The Courier revealed on Monday that currently 887 households in Dundee are affected and 26 in Angus.

‘We are very much on our own’

The campaigner called for a national fund to be created and said homeowners were being abandoned without help.

“We are not receiving any support, we’re not receiving any communication from local authorities and very little from government bodies as well,” Yvette told the local government, housing and planning committee.

“We are very much on our own.

Wayne and Yvette Hoskins of the Dundee Raac Campaign Group. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson

“The impression being given is that anybody who bought under the right to buy scheme is responsible for there own homes.

“However they were sold their properties, as anybody else independently since then, without knowing there was Raac in their properties.

“There needs to be literally a national fund to actually have the Raac removed.

“Because if you don’t remove the Raac it causes issues for homeowners in regards to lenders, mortgages [and] insurance cover.”

‘They’ve washed their hands off them’

With Dundee at the centre of the issue, The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign with the help of residents and Homes Under the Hammer presenter Martel Maxwell.

Homeowners and tenants need 10,000 people to sign this petition to give them a voice – so we’re asking our readers to help them achieve that goal.

Homes Under the Hammer star Martel Maxwell is supporting The Courier’s campaign. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

At the meeting in parliament, Yvette was backed up on her fears by tenant advocacy groups.

Sean Clerkin, campaign co-ordinator for Scottish Tenants Association, called Raac “highly dangerous”.

“Essentially I think the governments have got to intervene here to provide financial help to the homeowners,” he told the committee.

“They’ve also got to provide new homes to tenants, because, in the most part, Raac homes will have to be demolished.

“For the homeowners, I think they should be given financial help because I think they’ve just been abandoned by everybody.

“They’ve washed their hands off them.”

Shona Gorman, vice-chair of Tenants Together Scotland: “The tenant experience in terms of Raac has been really awful, and also the homeowner.

“It’s been a very distressing situation with no immediate end in sight.

“Whether you’re a tenant or a homeowner this is absolutely not your fault.

