Planning row over electronic billboards at Dundee Overgate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Planning row over electronic billboards at Dundee Overgate

Dundee City Council has ruled the signs would blemish the shopping centre's appearance.

By Andrew Robson
The proposed Overgate Shopping Centre display on West Marketgait.
The proposed Overgate screen at the West Marketgait entrance. Image: London Lites Ltd

A firm behind plans for two large electronic billboards at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee has taken the case to Holyrood after the proposals were refused by the council.

London Lites Ltd submitted an application for two LED digital advertisement displays on the outside of the shopping centre.

The firm wants to install the billboards – between eight and nine metres in length – above the entrances to H&M and Sports Direct.

However, Dundee City Council refused the application on the grounds the screens would have an adverse impact on the “character and appearance” of the Overgate.

The local authority said the proposals did not preserve or enhance the character of the city’s Central Conservation Area.

Firm appeals Overgate billboards decision to Scottish Government

The London-based company has now appealed the decision to the Scottish Government.

It argues that the public would expect to see a range of commercial images in a city centre shopping location.

The company’s appeal statement adds that the displays will be a “positive, active and vibrant” feature which will add “interest and vibrancy” to the street.

It continues: “The advertisements represent a substantial investment in high-quality displays and will support retail activity and contribute to the regeneration of the high street.”

Sports Direct signs would be removed if the plans are successfully appealed
How the sign would look at the Sports Direct entrance. Image: London Lites Ltd

London Lites Ltd also says it would look into installing just one sign if the Holyrood planning official appointed to look into the case deems that two is excessive.

A ruling on the appeal – which is open to public representations until March 30 – will be made in the coming months.

It comes as cosmetics retailer Superdrug has confirmed plans to extend its shop within the shopping centre.

And Frasers is eyeing a grand opening date of May 8 after the company began advertising for several jobs earlier this year.

More from News

Paul Reddington
Drunk ex-RAF man said he only started car to warm up after hot tub…
The Albert Tavern in Freuchie. Image: Cornerstone
Pub described as 'heart and soul' of Fife village up for sale after 20…
David Smith
Pensioner drove past lollipop lady and ran down girl outside Angus school
Thomas Gray
Dundee cocaine dealer has £25k Rolex confiscated
Pathhead Primary School in Kirkcaldy is taking an empathetic approach to pupil absences
Why are so many Fife children still missing school?
Margaret McLeod and husband Robert. Image: Elliott Cansfield.
Elderly couple with health issues stuck in 'unsellable' Dundee Raac home
The Dundee Road crash shunted Mr Matheson's vehicles into each other. Image: Supplied
Latest crash on accident blackspot Forfar street claims FOUR cars
The motion calls for the Ukrainian flag to be flown from Angus House council HQ in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Ukraine friendship agreement motion to be considered by Angus councillors
2
Volunteers from Home-Start at an open morning last year. Image: Supplied
Home-Start Dundee to shut down after 40 years
2
Rebecca Cheuk of Rebecca's Chinese takeaway in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied
Rebecca's Chinese: Kirkcaldy nurse on how she juggles working full-time with TikTok-viral takeaway

Conversation