Planning row over electronic billboards at Dundee Overgate

A firm behind plans for two large electronic billboards at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee has taken the case to Holyrood after the proposals were refused by the council.

London Lites Ltd submitted an application for two LED digital advertisement displays on the outside of the shopping centre.

The firm wants to install the billboards – between eight and nine metres in length – above the entrances to H&M and Sports Direct.

However, Dundee City Council refused the application on the grounds the screens would have an adverse impact on the “character and appearance” of the Overgate.

The local authority said the proposals did not preserve or enhance the character of the city’s Central Conservation Area.

The London-based company has now appealed the decision to the Scottish Government.

It argues that the public would expect to see a range of commercial images in a city centre shopping location.

The company’s appeal statement adds that the displays will be a “positive, active and vibrant” feature which will add “interest and vibrancy” to the street.

It continues: “The advertisements represent a substantial investment in high-quality displays and will support retail activity and contribute to the regeneration of the high street.”

London Lites Ltd also says it would look into installing just one sign if the Holyrood planning official appointed to look into the case deems that two is excessive.

A ruling on the appeal – which is open to public representations until March 30 – will be made in the coming months.

It comes as cosmetics retailer Superdrug has confirmed plans to extend its shop within the shopping centre.

And Frasers is eyeing a grand opening date of May 8 after the company began advertising for several jobs earlier this year.