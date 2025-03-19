Ukraine friendship agreement motion to be considered by Angus councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukraine friendship agreement motion to be considered by Angus councillors

Holyrood hopeful Lloyd Melville wants the area to forge cultural ties with the Sumy Oblast region of the war-torn country.

By Graham Brown
The motion calls for the Ukrainian flag to be flown from Angus House council HQ in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus councillors are to consider a call for a cultural bond between the county and a frontline region in war-torn Ukraine.

On Thursday, SNP councillor Lloyd Melville will seek full council backing for the bid.

The Monifieth and Sidlaw member wants Angus to build ties with the border region of Sumy Oblast, east of Kyiv.

The sister agreement would aim to develop cultural and educational links.

It is part of a motion that will call for increased UK government aid to Ukraine.

Councillor Lloyd Melville. Image: Supplied

Holyrood hopeful Mr Melville also wants to see the Ukrainian flag fly from Angus House council headquarters in Forfar.

He says that would be a “visible marker of solidarity” with the country.

The motion says the arrangement “in practice is not expected to have any significant financial implications and will in any event be managed within existing council budgets.”

Councillor launches bid to become MSP

Meanwhile, Mr Melville has thrown his hat in the ring to succeed Angus South MSP Graeme Dey.

The 24-year-old hopes to make the step up to Holyrood by gaining selection as the party’s candidate for the constituency.

Mr Melville has been an Angus councillor since 2022.

He said: “Graeme Dey has set the standard for dedicated and effective representation.

“After such excellent representation, we need a candidate and MSP with the energy, experience, and vision to carry on that hard work.

“I want to be that voice.

“Angus South is more than just where I live – it’s where I grew up, where I work, and where I’ve dedicated myself to public service.

“I know the challenges our communities face, and I’m ready to fight for them.”

Higher Education Minister Mr Dey announced he will not be standing again after 11 years as an MSP.

Neighbouring Angus North and Mearns SNP MSP Mairi Gougeon also announced she is quitting Holyrood.

She was also a councillor in Angus before being elected to parliament a decade ago.

