Ukraine friendship agreement motion to be considered by Angus councillors

Angus councillors are to consider a call for a cultural bond between the county and a frontline region in war-torn Ukraine.

On Thursday, SNP councillor Lloyd Melville will seek full council backing for the bid.

The Monifieth and Sidlaw member wants Angus to build ties with the border region of Sumy Oblast, east of Kyiv.

The sister agreement would aim to develop cultural and educational links.

It is part of a motion that will call for increased UK government aid to Ukraine.

Holyrood hopeful Mr Melville also wants to see the Ukrainian flag fly from Angus House council headquarters in Forfar.

He says that would be a “visible marker of solidarity” with the country.

The motion says the arrangement “in practice is not expected to have any significant financial implications and will in any event be managed within existing council budgets.”

Councillor launches bid to become MSP

Meanwhile, Mr Melville has thrown his hat in the ring to succeed Angus South MSP Graeme Dey.

The 24-year-old hopes to make the step up to Holyrood by gaining selection as the party’s candidate for the constituency.

Mr Melville has been an Angus councillor since 2022.

He said: “Graeme Dey has set the standard for dedicated and effective representation.

“After such excellent representation, we need a candidate and MSP with the energy, experience, and vision to carry on that hard work.

“I want to be that voice.

“Angus South is more than just where I live – it’s where I grew up, where I work, and where I’ve dedicated myself to public service.

“I know the challenges our communities face, and I’m ready to fight for them.”

Higher Education Minister Mr Dey announced he will not be standing again after 11 years as an MSP.

Neighbouring Angus North and Mearns SNP MSP Mairi Gougeon also announced she is quitting Holyrood.

She was also a councillor in Angus before being elected to parliament a decade ago.