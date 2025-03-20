Best pictures as Dundee schools spring concerts 2025 take place at Caird Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as Dundee schools spring concerts 2025 take place at Caird Hall

View our picture gallery showcasing Dundee Schools' bands, orchestras and music theatre, as they returned to Caird Hall to celebrate another year of music-making and performance.

A spectacular evening celebrated music, talent, and community at the Dundee Spring Concert 2025! Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
A spectacular evening celebrated music, talent, and community at the Dundee Spring Concert 2025! Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries

Hundreds of young musicians have demonstrated their talents on the Caird Hall stage in the Dundee schools spring concerts 2025.

Talented students performed in diverse ensembles, including the Jazz Band, Junior Strings, Rock Band, Ceol Dun Deagh, and the Senior Wind Ensemble.

From Dr. Seuss’s compositions to Dexys Midnight Runners hits, the concerts showcased a thrilling variety of music, highlighting the dedication and skill of Dundee’s young musicians.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture all the activity. If your child took to the stage, you might spot them in our gallery!

Dundee schools spring concerts 2025

The Schools Symphony Orchestra on stage
The Schools Symphony Orchestra on stage
Dundee Caliente Jazz on stage
Dundee Schools Music Theatre excerpts
Dundee Schools Music Theatre excerpts

Where talent meets the stage: Dundee Schools Music Theatre bringing stories to life!
A glimpse into the incredible talent that makes Dundee’s music theatre unforgettable!
An evening of song, dance, and drama

Dundee Caliente Jazz on stage
Sizzling solos and smooth grooves, Dundee’s jazz scene is alive

Dundee Caliente Jazz on stage
Dundee Caliente Jazz on stage
The Dundee Schools Concert Band
A symphony of talent from Dundee’s finest young musicians!
When passion meets performance
The Dundee Schools Concert Band!
The Dundee Schools Concert Band
The Junior Guitar Ensemble on stage at Caird Hall
The Junior Guitar Ensemble
The Junior Guitar Ensemble
The Junior Guitar Ensemble
Dundee Schools Pipes and Drums
Dundee Schools Pipes and Drums
Dundee Schools Concert Band
Dundee Schools Music Theatre
Dundee Schools Music Theatre
Dundee Schools Concert Band
Dundee Schools Pipes and Drums
Dundee Schools Pipes and Drums
Dundee Schools Pipes and Drums
Dundee Schools Pipes and Drums
Junior Strings Orchestra
Junior Strings Orchestra
Dundee Schools Pipes and Drums
Junior Strings Orchestra
Junior Strings Orchestra
Junior Strings Orchestra
Junior Strings Orchestra
Junior Strings Orchestra
Junior Strings Orchestra
Junior Strings Orchestra
Dundee Schools Concert Band on stage for the Dundee Spring Concerts 2025
Dundee Schools Concert Band.
Junior Strings Orchestra play violins on stage during the Dundee Schools Spring Concert.
Junior Strings Orchestra.
A bagpiper plays during the Dundee spring concert.
Dundee Schools Pipes and Drums on stage.
Performers from the Dundee Schools Music Theatre sing and dance on stage during the Dundee Spring concert.
Dundee Schools Music Theatre entertain the audience.
Schools Symphony Orchestra play on stage during the Dundee Spring concert.
Schools Symphony Orchestra.
Dundee Caliente Jazz play guitars on stage.
Dundee Caliente Jazz on stage.
A young performer from Dundee Schools Music Theatre sings on stage.
Dundee Schools Music Theatre on stage.
All the young musicians take to the stage for the finale of the Dundee schools spring concert.
All the young musicians take to the stage for the finale.

Don’t miss the High School of Dundee Spring Concert on Tuesday, 1st April 2025 at 7:00 pm at Caird Hall.

Conversation