Best pictures as Dundee schools spring concerts 2025 take place at Caird Hall

Hundreds of young musicians have demonstrated their talents on the Caird Hall stage in the Dundee schools spring concerts 2025.

Talented students performed in diverse ensembles, including the Jazz Band, Junior Strings, Rock Band, Ceol Dun Deagh, and the Senior Wind Ensemble.

From Dr. Seuss’s compositions to Dexys Midnight Runners hits, the concerts showcased a thrilling variety of music, highlighting the dedication and skill of Dundee’s young musicians.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture all the activity. If your child took to the stage, you might spot them in our gallery!

Dundee schools spring concerts 2025

Don’t miss the High School of Dundee Spring Concert on Tuesday, 1st April 2025 at 7:00 pm at Caird Hall.