News Best pictures as Dundee schools spring concerts 2025 take place at Caird Hall View our picture gallery showcasing Dundee Schools' bands, orchestras and music theatre, as they returned to Caird Hall to celebrate another year of music-making and performance. A spectacular evening celebrated music, talent, and community at the Dundee Spring Concert 2025! By Katherine Ferries March 20 2025, 2:07pm Hundreds of young musicians have demonstrated their talents on the Caird Hall stage in the Dundee schools spring concerts 2025. Talented students performed in diverse ensembles, including the Jazz Band, Junior Strings, Rock Band, Ceol Dun Deagh, and the Senior Wind Ensemble. From Dr. Seuss's compositions to Dexys Midnight Runners hits, the concerts showcased a thrilling variety of music, highlighting the dedication and skill of Dundee's young musicians. Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture all the activity. If your child took to the stage, you might spot them in our gallery! Dundee schools spring concerts 2025 The Schools Symphony Orchestra on stage The Schools Symphony Orchestra on stage Dundee Caliente Jazz on stage Dundee Schools Music Theatre excerpts Dundee Schools Music Theatre excerpts Where talent meets the stage: Dundee Schools Music Theatre bringing stories to life! A glimpse into the incredible talent that makes Dundee's music theatre unforgettable! An evening of song, dance, and drama Dundee Caliente Jazz on stage Sizzling solos and smooth grooves, Dundee's jazz scene is alive Dundee Caliente Jazz on stage Dundee Caliente Jazz on stage The Dundee Schools Concert Band A symphony of talent from Dundee's finest young musicians! When passion meets performance The Dundee Schools Concert Band! The Dundee Schools Concert Band The Junior Guitar Ensemble on stage at Caird Hall The Junior Guitar Ensemble The Junior Guitar Ensemble The Junior Guitar Ensemble Dundee Schools Pipes and Drums Dundee Schools Pipes and Drums Dundee Schools Concert Band Dundee Schools Music Theatre Dundee Schools Music Theatre Dundee Schools Concert Band Dundee Schools Pipes and Drums Dundee Schools Pipes and Drums Dundee Schools Pipes and Drums Dundee Schools Pipes and Drums Junior Strings Orchestra Junior Strings Orchestra Dundee Schools Pipes and Drums Junior Strings Orchestra Junior Strings Orchestra Junior Strings Orchestra Junior Strings Orchestra Junior Strings Orchestra Junior Strings Orchestra Junior Strings Orchestra Dundee Schools Concert Band. Junior Strings Orchestra. Dundee Schools Pipes and Drums on stage. Dundee Schools Music Theatre entertain the audience. Schools Symphony Orchestra. Dundee Caliente Jazz on stage. Dundee Schools Music Theatre on stage. All the young musicians take to the stage for the finale. Don't miss the High School of Dundee Spring Concert on Tuesday, 1st April 2025 at 7:00 pm at Caird Hall.
