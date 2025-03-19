Why are so many Fife children still missing school?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Why are so many Fife children still missing school?

School attendance is a key priority for Fife Council, which has looked into reasons for absence and how to improve the figures.

Pathhead Primary School in Kirkcaldy is taking an empathetic approach to pupil absences
Pathhead Primary School in Kirkcaldy is taking an empathetic approach to pupil absences - and it's working. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

Fife secondary school pupils are missing an average of 25 days of education a year.

Worrying absence levels have only reduced slightly in the five years since covid ended, despite efforts to engage youngsters.

New figures released by Fife Council show the attendance rate at all Fife schools in 2023-24 was 89.5%.

However, high schools reported an even lower figure of 87.1%, with that dropping significantly among pupils registered for free school meals.

The rates are in line with the Scottish average.

But why are absence levels still persistently high, and what is being done in Fife to entice more children into school?

According to education experts, the reasons are complex.

However, much is being done to address them – including following the example set by Pathhead Primary in Kirkcaldy, where 60 phone calls a day were among actions that cut absence by 10%.

Support rather than judgment is key

Fife Council education manager Rona Weir says reasons for school absence can include family issues, bereavement and poverty.

Poor mental health and the need for additional support are also factors, along with bullying and more parents working from home.

Schools and education officers are now adopting a more nurturing approach that involves the entire family.

Lochgelly High School had an 81% attendance rate in 2022-23
Lochgelly High School had an 81.4% attendance rate in 2022-23. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And Ms Weir says offering support rather than judgment is starting to make a difference.

“This includes smooth transitions, educational support, online learning and mental health support,” she said.

“We’re determined in our approach to improve attendance and engagement for our children and young people in Fife.”

A key area of work is to build on partnerships with family.

That’s the approach taken by Pathhead staff, whose “sheer tenacity” has seen attendance soar from just 78% to 88% in three years.

How did they do it?

60 phone calls a day helped with school absence rate

Daniel Dewar, acting depute head of Pathhead Primary, said attendance took a significant dip post-covid.

Almost all pupils there are from deprived backgrounds and parental engagement was low.

The school formed the “A-Team”, comprising family workers, office staff and management to try to turn things around.

“Findings were these families had experienced bereavement, relationship breakdowns and mental health crises,” Mr Dewar said.

Some families simply needed support to get their children to school. Image: Supplied

“This resulted in them finding the school battle incredibly difficult. We supported them.

“Sometimes these families just needed a simple check, a human connection, a shoulder to lean on and family workers had an incredible impact on them.”

In the beginning, office staff were making around 60 phone calls a day to families whose children were absent.

That has now fallen to five a day.

Mr Dewar added: “Families are now engaging incredibly well with the school and attendance is 3% higher than it was pre-covid.”

More from News

Paul Reddington
Drunk ex-RAF man said he only started car to warm up after hot tub…
Pathhead Primary School in Kirkcaldy is taking an empathetic approach to pupil absences - and it's working. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pub described as 'heart and soul' of Fife village up for sale after 20…
David Smith
Pensioner drove past lollipop lady and ran down girl outside Angus school
Thomas Gray
Dundee cocaine dealer has £25k Rolex confiscated
The proposed Overgate Shopping Centre display on West Marketgait.
Planning row over electronic billboards at Dundee Overgate
2
Pathhead Primary School in Kirkcaldy is taking an empathetic approach to pupil absences - and it's working. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Elderly couple with health issues stuck in 'unsellable' Dundee Raac home
Pathhead Primary School in Kirkcaldy is taking an empathetic approach to pupil absences - and it's working. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Latest crash on accident blackspot Forfar street claims FOUR cars
Pathhead Primary School in Kirkcaldy is taking an empathetic approach to pupil absences - and it's working. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ukraine friendship agreement motion to be considered by Angus councillors
2
Pathhead Primary School in Kirkcaldy is taking an empathetic approach to pupil absences - and it's working. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Home-Start Dundee to shut down after 40 years
2
Pathhead Primary School in Kirkcaldy is taking an empathetic approach to pupil absences - and it's working. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Rebecca's Chinese: Kirkcaldy nurse on how she juggles working full-time with TikTok-viral takeaway

Conversation