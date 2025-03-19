Why are so many Fife children still missing school?

Fife secondary school pupils are missing an average of 25 days of education a year.

Worrying absence levels have only reduced slightly in the five years since covid ended, despite efforts to engage youngsters.

New figures released by Fife Council show the attendance rate at all Fife schools in 2023-24 was 89.5%.

However, high schools reported an even lower figure of 87.1%, with that dropping significantly among pupils registered for free school meals.

The rates are in line with the Scottish average.

But why are absence levels still persistently high, and what is being done in Fife to entice more children into school?

According to education experts, the reasons are complex.

However, much is being done to address them – including following the example set by Pathhead Primary in Kirkcaldy, where 60 phone calls a day were among actions that cut absence by 10%.

Support rather than judgment is key

Fife Council education manager Rona Weir says reasons for school absence can include family issues, bereavement and poverty.

Poor mental health and the need for additional support are also factors, along with bullying and more parents working from home.

Schools and education officers are now adopting a more nurturing approach that involves the entire family.

And Ms Weir says offering support rather than judgment is starting to make a difference.

“This includes smooth transitions, educational support, online learning and mental health support,” she said.

“We’re determined in our approach to improve attendance and engagement for our children and young people in Fife.”

A key area of work is to build on partnerships with family.

That’s the approach taken by Pathhead staff, whose “sheer tenacity” has seen attendance soar from just 78% to 88% in three years.

How did they do it?

60 phone calls a day helped with school absence rate

Daniel Dewar, acting depute head of Pathhead Primary, said attendance took a significant dip post-covid.

Almost all pupils there are from deprived backgrounds and parental engagement was low.

The school formed the “A-Team”, comprising family workers, office staff and management to try to turn things around.

“Findings were these families had experienced bereavement, relationship breakdowns and mental health crises,” Mr Dewar said.

“This resulted in them finding the school battle incredibly difficult. We supported them.

“Sometimes these families just needed a simple check, a human connection, a shoulder to lean on and family workers had an incredible impact on them.”

In the beginning, office staff were making around 60 phone calls a day to families whose children were absent.

That has now fallen to five a day.

Mr Dewar added: “Families are now engaging incredibly well with the school and attendance is 3% higher than it was pre-covid.”