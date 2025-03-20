Independent Stirling menswear shop with personalised service to open this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Independent Stirling menswear shop with personalised service to open this month

Calpa Menswear will offer freebies, discounts and exclusives to its first customers. 

By Isla Glen
Calpa Menswear will be opening its first store on Upper Craigs. Image: Google Street View
Calpa Menswear will be opening its first store on Upper Craigs. Image: Google Street View

A new menswear boutique is set to open in Stirling city centre later this month.

Calpa Menswear will launch on March 29 at 10am, offering freebies, discounts and exclusives to its first customers.

Carl Lamming is opening the new store in the former Skills Development Scotland unit on Upper Craigs.

The shop will stock big UK brands, including Weekend Offender, Luke 1977 and Pretty Green.

Seam Junkies, an independent company based in North Lanarkshire, will be taking orders for handmade smocks and tops from Calpa Menswear customers.

Calpa is ‘more than a shop’

Carl believes Stirling has a “bum deal” when it comes to menswear shops.

He hopes to create the city’s first independent store with personalised service.

“It’s more of a space than a shop,” the 46-year-old told The Courier.

“It’s designed really for the guys to come in and connect, talk about football, whatever they want to talk about.

“It’s a space for guys to be able to be relaxed and just be themselves.”

Calpa Menswear will offer complimentary drinks from its coffee bar.

Carl said: “I want that to be the focus, so you don’t feel like you’ve got to go to the racks and start looking through.

“I want people to feel like it’s as much their boutique, their shop, as it is mine.”

Owner Carl Lamming speaking to members of the public about the new store. Image: Empros Media

The store is called Calpa to pay tribute to Stirling’s history, as it means “capital” in Gaelic.

It also honours the first shop Carl managed: Capital Collection in Grimsby.

Carl started working in boutiques aged 16 and ran his own store before moving to work for other businesses.

He said: “I grew up in a boutique environment. I absolutely loved it. I always wanted to do my own thing with it.

“I have gone away to cut my teeth in some really big businesses – health and leadership positions – that have allowed me to broaden my understanding of what great looks like, and now I’m going to do it for myself.”

‘Kaleidoscope of emotions’ on run-up to launch

Carl, who moved to Falkirk 12 years ago, has selected each item that will be on sale in his shop.

He said: “I’ve personally chosen every single piece.

“I’ve stood there, touched it, felt it, looked at every colour, looked at every size.

“It’s a very curated collection that I’ve put together, and I think it’s exactly what the city needs.

Carl wants the boutique to feel like the customer’s store too. Image: Empros Media

“But, in saying that, I will let the lads guide me, not the other way around.

“If they’re telling me more of this, less of that, I will go with the masses. We’re in this together.”

The boutique owner described opening the shop as a “kaleidoscope of emotions”.

“I’m apprehensive but I think it’s going to go great, and I hope it’s what people will really want and love,” said the business owner.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

The southbound carriageway was closed for more than seven hours after the crash.
Dundee van driver, 76, dies 6 days after A90 crash
Some of the fake goods seized. Image: Perth and Kinross Council
Hundreds of fake designer items found in Perth shop
The A92 is blocked at the south side of the Tay Road Bridge. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
A92 blocked south of Tay Road Bridge after crash
Carol's bitten hand.
Stirling woman attacked by dog says owners to blame, not breeds
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Racist told court prosecutor in Fife street: 'Black b***ard, I am going to batter…
Lamberkin Village.
Huge plot of Perth land with permission for up to 1,000 homes for sale
What were the most popular baby names of 2024? Supplied by DCT Design Team
Most popular baby names in Tayside, Fife and Stirling in 2024 revealed
There are a host of fabulous cafés, food trucks and restaurants along the Fife Coastal Path. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
9 fab food spots along the Fife Coastal Path
Neil Rodgers
Sex attacker 'drank five bottles of Buckfast' before groping Perth bar worker
The KAOS cast of Grease on the Kirrie Town Hall stage. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Meet the Kirrie cast of Grease aiming to make a hit return to the…

Conversation