Perthshire community council in chaos after mass resignations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perthshire community council in chaos after mass resignations

Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council has been left with just one member.

By Andrew Robson
Members of Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council have resigned
Members of Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council have resigned . Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A community council in Perthshire has been thrown into chaos after most of its members resigned.

Five members of Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council tendered their resignations in a wave of announcements on Monday.

Chair Lachlan MacEwan, vice-chair Sonia Wallace, treasurer John Wigzell, secretary Alan Wylie and member Kim Forsyth all stood down, saying their positions were “untenable”.

It leaves just one person remaining on the group, which plays a key role in giving residents a voice on various topics.

It is understood the disagreement is centred around “contentious” proposals for affordable housing in the town.

Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council members resign over ‘disruptive exchanges’

In a statement released on the Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council Facebook page, the former members cited “a disruptive and concerted effort within a fraction of the community” in their decision to stand down.

They also blamed the “disruptive nature of exchanges” within the community council, which they say was an “attempt to undermine and thwart the voluntary work we do”.

Speaking to The Courier, Mr MacEwan insisted each member resigned of their own accord following their last meeting on March 10, and it was not a joint decision.

The row comes after an organisation called the Community Housing Group reportedly sought to set up a working relationship with the community council on the affordable housing proposals.

However, concerns were raised about the nature of the agreement and potential conflicts of interest.

Ms Waldron, now the only remaining member, says she has “no qualms” about the way she has conducted herself.

She added: “I’ve always handled myself in a professional and businesslike fashion and the support from members of the community shows this.

“I think it’s also worth saying that playing things out on Facebook is never helpful.”

Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council will be in abeyance until April 10
Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council will be in abeyance until April 10. Image: DC Thomson

Grant Laing, SNP councillor for the Strathtay ward, said: “I was made aware that five members of the Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council resigned on Sunday night.

“It would be fair to say there has been a split between members of the community council.

“I wouldn’t wish to comment without knowing all the details, however, it’s important to remember everyone is a volunteer before pointing the finger.”

It’s understood Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council will now be in abeyance until April 10, when two recently appointed members will join.

The community council will be unable to make any decisions until that date.

By-election to be held for Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Our community councils team works with the established 46 Community Councils throughout Perth and Kinross.

“Elections for community councils are held every three years.

“In between this time, by-elections are routinely held to fill vacancies.

“We are working with the remaining members of Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council for a by-election, details of which will be published in due course.”

More from News

Phillip Howell
Arbroath courier stashed 100,000 street valium tablets in neighbour's shed
St Andrews University has the top International Relations department in the UK
£4.2m of St Andrews University funds come from slavery or imperialism
Ryan Robertson
Dundee thug bit chunk from rival's ear in vicious street fight
Dan Vranceanu, whose Guardbridge business Dan's Goods, has been badly impacted by six months of roadworks
Guardbridge businesses in compensation fight as roadworks hit trade
Martin Dickson
DJ who stole £22k boat in Fife launches GoFundMe after sheriff's £10k compensation demand
Arbroath Councillor Lois Speed has turned down a 20% wage increase. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus independent councillor alone in rejecting 20% pay rise
Jenny Gilruth spoke about the government's response to the crisis which has left hundreds of jobs at risk. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: SNP education chief says government open to giving Dundee University more cash
2
Car parking fees set to rise in Stirling.
Maximum £37.5k senior Stirling councillor salary agreed as pay rise confirmed
The van was destroyed in the blaze. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Kingsway in Dundee shut for six hours as van destroyed in fire
Firefighters at the blaze on Glamis Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Road closed as firefighters battle house fire in Forfar

Conversation