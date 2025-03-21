Perthshire community council in chaos after mass resignations

A community council in Perthshire has been thrown into chaos after most of its members resigned.

Five members of Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council tendered their resignations in a wave of announcements on Monday.

Chair Lachlan MacEwan, vice-chair Sonia Wallace, treasurer John Wigzell, secretary Alan Wylie and member Kim Forsyth all stood down, saying their positions were “untenable”.

It leaves just one person remaining on the group, which plays a key role in giving residents a voice on various topics.

It is understood the disagreement is centred around “contentious” proposals for affordable housing in the town.

Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council members resign over ‘disruptive exchanges’

In a statement released on the Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council Facebook page, the former members cited “a disruptive and concerted effort within a fraction of the community” in their decision to stand down.

They also blamed the “disruptive nature of exchanges” within the community council, which they say was an “attempt to undermine and thwart the voluntary work we do”.

Speaking to The Courier, Mr MacEwan insisted each member resigned of their own accord following their last meeting on March 10, and it was not a joint decision.

The row comes after an organisation called the Community Housing Group reportedly sought to set up a working relationship with the community council on the affordable housing proposals.

However, concerns were raised about the nature of the agreement and potential conflicts of interest.

Ms Waldron, now the only remaining member, says she has “no qualms” about the way she has conducted herself.

She added: “I’ve always handled myself in a professional and businesslike fashion and the support from members of the community shows this.

“I think it’s also worth saying that playing things out on Facebook is never helpful.”

Grant Laing, SNP councillor for the Strathtay ward, said: “I was made aware that five members of the Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council resigned on Sunday night.

“It would be fair to say there has been a split between members of the community council.

“I wouldn’t wish to comment without knowing all the details, however, it’s important to remember everyone is a volunteer before pointing the finger.”

It’s understood Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council will now be in abeyance until April 10, when two recently appointed members will join.

The community council will be unable to make any decisions until that date.

By-election to be held for Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Our community councils team works with the established 46 Community Councils throughout Perth and Kinross.

“Elections for community councils are held every three years.

“In between this time, by-elections are routinely held to fill vacancies.

“We are working with the remaining members of Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council for a by-election, details of which will be published in due course.”