Dunfermline war memorial in line for £195,000 of repairs

The memorial includes the names of 610 soldiers killed during the First World War.

By Claire Warrender
Dunfermline war memorial
Dunfermline War Memorial. Image: Neil Henderson

Dunfermline war memorial is to undergo £195,000 of vital repairs in time for its centenary.

And it is hoped a “notable VIP” will unveil it at a special ceremony on October 7.

The First World War memorial on Monastery Street stands in the shadow of Dunfermline Abbey and is historically significant.

It contains of 610 soldiers killed between 1914 and 1918 and is the focal point for Dunfermline’s annual remembrance Sunday events.

However, the category-C listed memorial has been deteriorating for several years.

And its condition is now described as poor.

It’s upkeep is the responsibility of Fife Council, which has been granted the full cost of refurbishment from the West Fife Common Good Fund.

What repairs are needed at Dunfermline war memorial?

Dunfermline war memorial is a large cenotaph with a wings wall and platform.

And it is accessed via seven steps.

The council’s Dunfermline community manager Andrew Gallacher says: “Action is required to repair, preserve and conserve the memorial to ensure its longevity for future generations.”

Dunfermline war memorial
Dunfermline War Memorial on Monastery Street. Image: Neil Henderson

The work will be put out to tender and will include:

  • Removal of vegetation
  • Cleaning of plaques and sandstone
  • Taking down and rebuilding of damaged boundary wall
  • Repair of railings and cracks
  • Replacement of slabs in front of the memorial

Mr Gallacher adds: “A grant application for support for the works has also been submitted to the War Memorial Trust.

“If successful, it is anticipated an award of £20,000 would be made and thus deducted from the overall cost.”

