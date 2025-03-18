Dundee lawyer who co-founded city firm dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee lawyer who co-founded city firm dies

Alan Baillie, who set up Baillie Shepherd with Peter Shepherd, was also a board member of TSPC.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Alan Baillie.
Dundee solicitor Alan Baillie has died, aged 67.

Mr Baillie worked for several companies during a career spanning more than 40 years and co-founded Baillie Shepherd with fellow city lawyer Peter Shepherd.

It was acquired by legal firm Gilson Gray in 2021.

Mr Baillie was also a board member of Tayside Solicitors Property Centre (TSPC).

‘Sad news’

TSPC announced Mr Baillie’s death, following serious illness, on Tuesday.

In a social media post, they said: “The board and staff at TSPC are saddened by the passing of Alan Baillie, a dedicated supporter and, recently, a long-standing board member.

“Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

Brechin solicitor Gair Couston, chairman of the TSPC board, said: “I was very sad to hear this news.

“Alan was a lovely man. He was very much appreciated as a member of the TSPC board.

“He put in a lot of effort in his work with TSPC.”

City merger

Legal firms Alan J Baillie and Shepherds joined forces in 2018, three years before the Gilson Gray takeover.

Mr Baillie, whose office was on Union Street, said: “We both wanted our businesses to be stronger and bigger and this seemed like a great way to continue to offer our clients high quality of service – and we will be able to offer an even better service than they already get.”

Last year, he was banned from the profession by the Scottish Solicitors’ Discipline Tribunal (SSDT) for misconduct.

Mr Baillie was also ordered to pay a former client, who had endured “years of stress”, £4,000 compensation after being found to have had a conflict of interest during a land ownership dispute in Argyll.

When asked about the outcome, he said he had retired but had no further comment to make.

The lawyer was fined £10,000 at a 2014 tribunal for “serious and reprehensible” misconduct when he was found to have breached legal obligations in 10 property transactions.

Conversation