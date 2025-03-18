Dundee lawyer who co-founded city firm dies

Dundee solicitor Alan Baillie has died, aged 67.

Mr Baillie worked for several companies during a career spanning more than 40 years and co-founded Baillie Shepherd with fellow city lawyer Peter Shepherd.

It was acquired by legal firm Gilson Gray in 2021.

Mr Baillie was also a board member of Tayside Solicitors Property Centre (TSPC).

‘Sad news’

TSPC announced Mr Baillie’s death, following serious illness, on Tuesday.

In a social media post, they said: “The board and staff at TSPC are saddened by the passing of Alan Baillie, a dedicated supporter and, recently, a long-standing board member.

“Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

Brechin solicitor Gair Couston, chairman of the TSPC board, said: “I was very sad to hear this news.

“Alan was a lovely man. He was very much appreciated as a member of the TSPC board.

“He put in a lot of effort in his work with TSPC.”

City merger

Legal firms Alan J Baillie and Shepherds joined forces in 2018, three years before the Gilson Gray takeover.

Mr Baillie, whose office was on Union Street, said: “We both wanted our businesses to be stronger and bigger and this seemed like a great way to continue to offer our clients high quality of service – and we will be able to offer an even better service than they already get.”

Last year, he was banned from the profession by the Scottish Solicitors’ Discipline Tribunal (SSDT) for misconduct.

Mr Baillie was also ordered to pay a former client, who had endured “years of stress”, £4,000 compensation after being found to have had a conflict of interest during a land ownership dispute in Argyll.

When asked about the outcome, he said he had retired but had no further comment to make.

The lawyer was fined £10,000 at a 2014 tribunal for “serious and reprehensible” misconduct when he was found to have breached legal obligations in 10 property transactions.