Home-Start Dundee to shut down after 40 years

Staff and volunteers are understood to be devastated by the news.

By Ellidh Aitken & Finn Nixon
Volunteers from Home-Start at an open morning last year. Image: Supplied
A Dundee charity is set to close after 40 years of supporting local families.

Home-Start Dundee, which helps parents with children under age five, will close at the end of March.

Staff and volunteers are understood to be devastated after being told of the news late last week.

Home-Start Dundee was launched in 1985.

Volunteers “offer regular support, friendship and practical help to young families under stress in their own homes helping to prevent family crisis.”

A spokesperson told The Courier the charity has faced “a number of challenges” including sourcing funding and recruiting volunteers.

Home-Start Dundee closes after four decades of supporting families

They said: “After 40 years of supporting families and children, we are sorry to announce that Home-Start Dundee will be closing at the end of March 2025.

“Like all charities, Home-Start Dundee has faced a number of challenges, including generating new and diverse funding and recruiting volunteers, and this news highlights the pressures faced by voluntary organisations providing crucial services for families.

“We know that this news will be very disappointing for families and supporters in our community.

Home-Start Dundee have been in contact with parents and referrers to help identify other sources of support.

“This news does not affect any other Home-Start in Scotland, and Home-Starts will continue supporting more families than ever.

“We would like to thank all of the staff, volunteers and trustees for all the good work over so many years.”

Conversation