News Delays on A9 after breakdown at Broxden Roundabout Queues built up on the northbound carriageway on Wednesday morning. By Lucy Scarlett March 19 2025, 8:44am March 19 2025, 8:44am Delays on A9 after breakdown at Broxden Roundabout Queues on the A9 approaching the Broxden Roundabout. Image: Supplied Drivers on the A9 have faced delays due to a breakdown at the Broxden Roundabout in Perth. Queues built up on the northbound carriageway after the breakdown just before 8.30am on Wednesday. Motorists were warned to expect longer travel times. Traffic Scotland confirmed the breakdown had been cleared by around 8.45am, however, there were still some delays. Google Maps traffic data also showed some queues on the northbound M90 approach to the roundabout.
