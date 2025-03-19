Temporary supermarket plan for Bridge of Allan ahead of demolition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Temporary supermarket plan for Bridge of Allan ahead of demolition

If approved, the makeshift shop will serve locals for up to 40 weeks.

By Isla Glen
Consent for a new supermarket was given in 2021. Image: Google Street View
A temporary Co-op will be built in Bridge of Allan, ahead of the current store’s demolition, if proposed plans are approved.

Consent to flatten the town’s existing Fountain Road supermarket and erect a new two-storey shop was granted in 2021.

Now, plans are moving forward and planning permission is being sought to erect a temporary Co-op branch.

Made from joined portacabins, the makeshift shop would be located in the current store’s car park.

The installation of the temporary structure is expected to cost around £250,000.

If approved by Stirling Council, it will serve shoppers for up to 40 weeks.

Demolition and rebuilding on the cards

The planned work for the Co-op site includes both the demolition of the existing store and construction of a new building.

According to the planning application, this is expected to take place within a 30 to 39-week timeframe.

 

How the temporary Co-op supermarket would look. Image: Diamond & Co/Co-Op

While the shop can currently be accessed from both Fountain Road and Keir Street, the temporary store will only have an entry point from Keir Street during construction.

The plan must still be approved by Stirling Council planning chiefs before work can commence.

What will the new Co-op be like?

Plans to demolish the current Co-op building on Fountain Road were approved in 2021.

The new building will be two storeys, with the shop on the ground floor and both storage space and offices above.

Parking will remain in the same place, though there will be a total of 75 spaces, up from 69.

How the new Co-op is expected to look once built. Image: Kerr Baxter Associates

A total of 30 parking spots will be specifically for Co-op customers only, while the rest are part of the car park operated by Stirling Council.

Ten cycle parking units and EV points will also be provided.

The Co-op rebuild plans gained support from Bridge of Allan Community Council when they were proposed, though objections were received over how the work would affect neighbours.

Elsewhere in Bridge of Allan, approval was recently granted for a derelict Victorian house on the town’s main street to be demolished, making way for 14 new apartments.

