Justice secretary criticises treatment of Dundee survivor as she commits to parole reform

Angela Constance was scathing of the delays Linda McDonald was forced to suffer as she announced a new parole consultation.

By Sean O'Neil
Linda McDonald and Jamie Greene MSP met in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Justice Secretary Angela Constance criticised the treatment of Dundee survivor Linda McDonald as she committed to parole reform.

She announced on Wednesday that a consultation on the system will be launched in August, declaring that changes can be achieved this parliamentary term.

The justice secretary said the challenges Linda faced were unacceptable after her case was raised by Conservative MSP Jamie Greene at the criminal justice committee.

Linda made formal complaints to both the Parole Board and the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) after the parole hearing of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh was delayed that morning.

Linda McDonald and MSP Jamie Greene go over the proposed amendments to the bill. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

As revealed by The Courier, she was told by each organisation that they were not responsible for the deferral and to take her complaint elsewhere.

Ms Constance said: “I find that utterly unacceptable.

“What victims need from all parties in the justice system is for people to work together in the spirit of collaboration and I find it deeply unhelpful when different parts of the system point the fingers at other parts.

“Perhaps we have to embed a different culture of collaboration and I’m committed to all parties being able to do that.”

The cabinet secretary said she understood the stress different organisations within the justice system were under and didn’t want her remarks to be “chastising”.

However, she added: “I think it’s fair to say that I think all parts need to do better.

“We can’t have people passed from pillar to post.”

‘I am willing to make the necessary changes’

Ms Constance made her comments at Wednesday’s reading of the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform bill.

The Courier, through our A Voice for Victims campaign, has been calling for parole reforms to put victims and survivors at the heart of the system.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance Image: DC Thomson.

It has been our assertion that changes must be included in the upcoming bill with our campaign now highlighted in the last two meetings of the committee.

The declaration of a new consultation on parole reform is a huge step forward for campaigners.

“I can confirm to committee this morning that I will be publishing a consultation in August with work being carried out over the summer on parole in Scotland,” said Ms Constance.

“I hope that by committing at the outset to consult on some of the wider issues that it is clear that I’m not only open but willing to make the necessary changes to the parole process to command the confidence of victims and their families.”

Ms Constance also believes she can “commit to legislative reform” in the current bill to “make a meaningful difference”.

She agreed to work with Mr Greene on a swathe of issues he set out on parole reform.

These range from increasing transparency around parole decisions, to victims and survivors rights to attend oral hearings, and lessening delays and deferrals.

The two politicians agreed to work together on the issues before the next stage of the bill and in the upcoming consultation.

