Car lands on roof after crashing into Dundee gardens

Firefighters and police were called to Pentland Crescent on Wednesday morning.

By James Simpson
The car being towed away after crashing into gardens on Pentland Crescent in Dundee. Image: Supplied
The car being towed away after crashing into gardens on Pentland Crescent in Dundee. Image: Supplied

A car landed on its roof after crashing into communal gardens in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Pentland Crescent just before 8am on Wednesday.

A white Range Rover ended up on its roof on a grass bank outside a block of flats.

Residents looked on as police and firefighters worked to stop the car toppling before it was towed away.

One man said those inside the car appeared to have got out before emergency crews arrived.

Residents heard ‘big bang’ as car crashed onto roof

He said: “I heard the bang and initially thought someone had dropped something in the block.

“I looked out and saw the vehicle on its roof at an angle across the embankment. near the stairwell.

“Thankfully, from what I could see, everyone was out OK and folk had come to make sure they were alright.

“When the fire service arrived they secured the car with strapping to stop it from toppling.

“I think another car suffered some damage but it’s a busy street with loads of parked cars.”

Pentland Crescent in Dundee.
Pentland Crescent. Image: Google Street View

Another Pentland Crescent resident said: “There was a loud noise and then I looked out and saw the vehicle on its roof.

“There were a few police officers in attendance and it appeared the occupants of the were all safely out.”

One other resident said: “I was left thinking, ‘How on Earth has that happened?’

“It’s such a tight street.

“They managed to uplift the vehicle from the scene really quickly.”

The fire service said it attended just before 8am to stabilise the car.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

