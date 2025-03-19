XL Bully charity to claim ‘unfair hearing’ in court appeal against Angus sanctuary refusal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
XL Bully charity to claim ‘unfair hearing’ in court appeal against Angus sanctuary refusal

Forfar Sheriff Court is to hear a challenge over Angus Council’s decision to block a licence for kennels where more than 20 bulldog-breed dogs are being housed.

By Graham Brown
Angus-based campaigner Kerryanne Shaw beside a large dog
Angus-based campaigner Kerryanne Shaw leads All Bullie Charity Rescue. Image: Supplied

A charity’s fight to set up Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary in Angus is to go to court within weeks.

All Bullie Charity Rescue will argue a council decision to reject its animal welfare licence application for kennels near Forfar was unlawful.

The charity says it was given an “unfair hearing” by Angus civic licensing committee councillors.

In February, they unanimously refused the Happas Canine Centre bid.

Committee chairman Councillor George Meechan voiced “grave concerns” over the plan.

Happas Canine Centre south of Forfar.
Happas Canine Centre is south of Forfar near the A90 dual carriageway. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The body unanimously backed two inspection reports suggesting the charity could not meet standard conditions for such a facility.

More than 20 dogs – including several XL Bullies – are already at the centre under the sole care of charity figurehead Kerryanne Shaw.

The charity also has around a dozen animals in foster homes.

Forfar hearing for XL Bully hub appeal

Solicitor Jacob Cohen confirmed an appeal against the council decision was lodged within the 28-day timeframe.

The case is scheduled to call at Forfar Sheriff Court in mid-April.

Mr Cohen said: “The grounds of appeal advance arguments in respect of errors in law, reliance upon incorrect material facts, and an unfair hearing, contrary to natural justice.”

He also confirmed he is not more widely involved with the charity in a legal capacity.

“I am only acting pro bono for purposes of the licensing application, and the subsequent appeal process,” Mr Cohen added.

Ms Shaw moved to Angus last year to set up the XL Bully hub. The charity raised more than £20,000 to develop the sanctuary.

It came as Scotland prepared to introduce new controls on the controversial breed.

Happas Canine Centre south of Forfar is earmarked to be Scotland's first XL Bully sanctuary.
The Happas kennels and exercise area. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

XL Bully owners now require an exemption certificate to keep their dog.

It is also illegal to have an XL Bully in public without a muzzle or lead.

The most recent Happas inspection said there had been a lack of progress in tackling issues raised in a report 70 days earlier.

Ms Shaw argued she should be given disability adjustment under the Equalities Act after revealing she suffers from severe ADHD.

The kennels, close to the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway, remain unlicensed after a boarding permit also lapsed at the end of 2024.

