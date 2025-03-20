Stirling prisoner ‘wants to stay behind bars as she feels safer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling prisoner ‘wants to stay behind bars as she feels safer’

Jailed: Women in Prison follows those serving time in HMP and YOI Stirling.

By Ben MacDonald
Prisoner Linda is among those telling her story. Image: BBC Scotland
A Stirling prisoner has revealed she feels safer in jail in a new BBC documentary.

Jailed: Women In Prison follows inmates as HMP and YOI Stirling, which replaced Cornton Vale in 2024.

The purpose-built facility is Scotland’s national women’s prison and holds 117 inmates across eight housing units.

HMP Stirling
HMP and YOI Stirling feature in Jailed: Women in Prison. Image: BBC Scotland

One prisoner whose story is shared in the fly-on-the-wall show is that of Linda.

Linda, from Glasgow, stays in Wintergreen hall, which is for prisoners with complex mental health issues.

She works as a cleaner in the ward and shares her cell with emotional support toy dog Jayce.

She was sent to jail for breach of the peace and assaulting a police officer.

Linda has Gomez-Lopez-Hernandez Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder which can cause various mental health challenges like anxiety and self-harm.

She said: “I don’t want to be out, it’s just safer in here.

“There was a wee girl on the news the other day that got murdered. A bit like me, vulnerable. I don’t want to be in that situation.

“This is the best I’ve ever done in my life. I’m not self-harming or whatever, I just feel better.

“(The best outcome is) to stay in here, for as long as I can.”

BBC documentary focuses on HMP and YOI Stirling

The hall’s head of residential, Gordon, said: “I think it is a cry for help for Linda.

“She seems to struggle in the community and cannot survive for lengthy periods of time without a constant support network around her.

“I think she knows she has that, in her head, when she comes to custody, she knows the staff are here on hand, all the time.”

Things start to look up for Linda, who enjoys spending time with fellow inmate April, as she gets a job in the laundry room.

Linda gets to work in the ward’s laundry, which she enjoys. Image: BBC

Her positivity comes to a halt later in the episode, when she finds out she will be released.

Linda’s anger starts when she realises that prison officers have tagged the bag her support toy Jayce was put in.

Prison officer Shaun said: “Linda’s heard from the judge that she’s going to be liberated and that could have been the cause of the big spiral.

“She said some horrible things, deliberately trying to push boundaries with things she knows she’s not allowed to do.

“She lost both of her jobs within the laundry and the hall.”

Prisoner feels safer inside prison ward

Viewers learn that Linda is also put on suicide watch.

Shaun said: “She feels safer, despite being in a room called a safe room, because there’s constant staff interactions, every 15 minutes at least.

“She has numerous behavioural sides that aren’t within her control, her life has been terrible.”

Linda is sent to a safe room after an outburst. Image: BBC

Linda said: “We all have bad days, don’t we? There’s nothing I can do.

“I’ve self-harmed, lost my jobs. I don’t really know how to feel about it.

“At least I’ve got him (Jayce).”

The second episode follows both Linda and April as they leave the prison.

Episode three focuses on Iris, where each prisoner has been convicted.

The first two episodes will be repeated from 9pm on Saturday evening.

The third will air at 9pm next Tuesday.

You can watch all three on BBC iPlayer.

