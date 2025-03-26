Property developer reveals Dundee Homes Under the Hammer renovation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property developer reveals Dundee Homes Under the Hammer renovation

The Courier has been given an exclusive look inside the Charleston house.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Stephen Pacheco inside the Charleston home he has renovated. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A property developer has revealed the renovation of a Dundee home that is set to appear on Homes Under the Hammer.

Stephen Pacheco, 44, has given The Courier a first look at the refurbished house in Charleston.

The transformation is set to feature on the popular BBC show in the coming months after a TV crew and host Martel Maxwell filmed at the Craigmount Road property in January.

Stephen, a joiner from Uddingston near Glasgow, paid £62,000 to buy the two-bedroom, mid-terraced house at auction.

Fees and expenses took the cost to the £73,000 mark and he forked out another £29,000 on the renovation.

Developer hopes to sell Dundee house after TV renovation

He now hopes to be able to sell the house for about £130,000.

Stephen says his young daughters inspired him to apply to appear on the show.

He told The Courier: “I have renovated properties for sale before but on this occasion, I decided to try to get on Homes Under the Hammer.

“I wanted to do it to get on television to impress my daughters, Sophia, 13, Holly, 10, and Amber, eight, and let them see their dad on TV.

“I also wanted to push them to let them see it was possible to do something like this.

“I texted the programme makers and they got back in touch saying they were keen and we pulled it all together.”

Stephen and the team that worked with him to renovate the house. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Stephen inside the refurbished house. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Martell Maxwell outside the Dundee home on Homes Under the Hammer
Martel Maxwell filming at the property for Homes Under the Hammer. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Stephen welcomed Martel and a filming crew in January to film inside the house before the work started.

He said: “At first it felt a bit awkward being filmed but it was good fun and I think it was a good way to advertise what I do as a property developer.

“The house is now completed and looking good, so hopefully I will get an early sale and it’s all been worthwhile.”

Before and after photos show Dundee Homes Under the Hammer renovation

Front garden
The front of the house before Stephen went to work on it. Image: Stephen Pacheco
The front of the house now. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Back garden
The back garden before the renovation. Image: Stephen Pacheco
The back garden now. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Kitchen
The kitchen was a mess with damage to the ceiling. Image: Stephen Pacheco
The new kitchen. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Living/dining room
The living room was in a poor state. Image: Stephen Pacheco
The living room is now unrecognisable. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The back of the living room as it looked before. Image: Stephen Pacheco
A new dining space has now been created. Image: Kim Cessford DC Thomson
Bedroom
The main bedroom was also a mess. Image: Stephen Pacheco
The bedroom has been transformed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bathroom
The bathroom also needed a lot of work. Stephen Pacheco
The new-look bathroom. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Speaking to The Courier during filming, Martel said: “I’ve been on the show for over eight years and this is the first time I’ve been in Dundee.

“The property doesn’t look too bad, although you may think the collapsed ceiling suggests otherwise – we see it all.

“It’s got the makings of a well-proportioned, solid house that would take a bit of a budget, but not too much, to get it up to scratch.”

An airing date for the Dundee renovation has yet to be confirmed, but Martel says it should feature on the show over the next few months.

