Property developer reveals Dundee Homes Under the Hammer renovation

A property developer has revealed the renovation of a Dundee home that is set to appear on Homes Under the Hammer.

Stephen Pacheco, 44, has given The Courier a first look at the refurbished house in Charleston.

The transformation is set to feature on the popular BBC show in the coming months after a TV crew and host Martel Maxwell filmed at the Craigmount Road property in January.

Stephen, a joiner from Uddingston near Glasgow, paid £62,000 to buy the two-bedroom, mid-terraced house at auction.

Fees and expenses took the cost to the £73,000 mark and he forked out another £29,000 on the renovation.

Developer hopes to sell Dundee house after TV renovation

He now hopes to be able to sell the house for about £130,000.

Stephen says his young daughters inspired him to apply to appear on the show.

He told The Courier: “I have renovated properties for sale before but on this occasion, I decided to try to get on Homes Under the Hammer.

“I wanted to do it to get on television to impress my daughters, Sophia, 13, Holly, 10, and Amber, eight, and let them see their dad on TV.

“I also wanted to push them to let them see it was possible to do something like this.

“I texted the programme makers and they got back in touch saying they were keen and we pulled it all together.”

Stephen welcomed Martel and a filming crew in January to film inside the house before the work started.

He said: “At first it felt a bit awkward being filmed but it was good fun and I think it was a good way to advertise what I do as a property developer.

“The house is now completed and looking good, so hopefully I will get an early sale and it’s all been worthwhile.”

Before and after photos show Dundee Homes Under the Hammer renovation

Front garden

Back garden

Kitchen

Living/dining room

Bedroom

Bathroom

Speaking to The Courier during filming, Martel said: “I’ve been on the show for over eight years and this is the first time I’ve been in Dundee.

“The property doesn’t look too bad, although you may think the collapsed ceiling suggests otherwise – we see it all.

“It’s got the makings of a well-proportioned, solid house that would take a bit of a budget, but not too much, to get it up to scratch.”

An airing date for the Dundee renovation has yet to be confirmed, but Martel says it should feature on the show over the next few months.