Man, 44, charged with several offences after ‘erratic driving’ in Brechin

A man has been charged with several offences after he was allegedly caught driving “erratically” in Brechin.

Officers stopped a car on Southesk Street in the Angus town on Tuesday afternoon.

One passer-by reported seeing three police vans and two police cars at the scene.

He said: “There were several police officers on the street – a couple were positioned inside an alleyway just across from the Scotmid.

“They had vans and cars parked on the road making it difficult for traffic to pass.

Man arrested after car stopped in Brechin

“The man was arrested and led to the back of one of the vans.

“Once most of the police vehicles had left, a couple of officers stayed to look at the car they had stopped.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Tuesday, we received a report of a car being driven erratically in the Southesk Street area of Brechin.

“The driver, a 44-year-old man, was arrested and charged in connection with threatening behaviour, assault, and a road traffic offence.

“He is due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court at a later date.”