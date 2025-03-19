Man, 44, charged with several offences after ‘erratic driving’ in Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 44, charged with several offences after ‘erratic driving’ in Brechin

The man is also accused of threatening behaviour and assault.

By Lucy Scarlett & Ben MacDonald
Police pulled over a driver.
Police stopped the car on Southesk Street in Brechin. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A man has been charged with several offences after he was allegedly caught driving “erratically” in Brechin.

Officers stopped a car on Southesk Street in the Angus town on Tuesday afternoon.

One passer-by reported seeing three police vans and two police cars at the scene.

He said: “There were several police officers on the street – a couple were positioned inside an alleyway just across from the Scotmid.

“They had vans and cars parked on the road making it difficult for traffic to pass.

Man arrested after car stopped in Brechin

“The man was arrested and led to the back of one of the vans.

“Once most of the police vehicles had left, a couple of officers stayed to look at the car they had stopped.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Tuesday, we received a report of a car being driven erratically in the Southesk Street area of Brechin.

“The driver, a 44-year-old man, was arrested and charged in connection with threatening behaviour, assault, and a road traffic offence.

“He is due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court at a later date.”

