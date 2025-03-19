Man, 21, charged as police discover ‘high-level drugs factory’ above Kirkcaldy shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Man, 21, charged as police discover ‘high-level drugs factory’ above Kirkcaldy shop

Officers have told The Courier they believe the find is linked to the supply of class A drugs.

By Neil Henderson
Police remain outside the derelict shop on High Street in Kirkcaldy where the suspected drugs factory was discovered.
Police outside the Kirkcaldy High Street building where the suspected drugs factory was found. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A man has been charged after police discovered a suspected “high-level” drugs factory above a shop in Kirkcaldy.

Detectives have described the find, above a derelict unit on the town’s High Street, as “significant” and believe it is linked to the “high-level supply of class A drugs”.

Police made the discovery at around 4.30pm on Tuesday as they carried out a raid on a flat above the disused former delicatessen, near the junction with Esplanade.

The building was sealed off as an investigation was launched.

Forensic examination after suspected drugs factory found in Kirkcaldy

Firefighters also attended to help make sure the building was safe.

A forensic examination of the building is expected to continue until Thursday.

Sergeant Johnny Lister of the Community Investigation and Prevention Unit (CPIU) led the officers who made the discovery.

He told The Courier: “Officers carrying out a warrant on a wanted individual made the discovery of a production facility above a vacant premises on High Street, Kirkcaldy on Tuesday.

Police have sealed off the derelict shop on High Street in Kirkcaldy.
Officers have sealed off the site. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

“The size of the set-up is significant and is linked to the high-level supply of class A drugs.

“A full forensic examination of the premises is ongoing and will likely continue until Thursday at the earliest.

“Officers will remain at the premises, which have now been locked down.”

A 21-year-old man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

More from News

Police pulled over a driver.
Man, 44, charged with several offences after 'erratic driving' in Brechin
Consent for a new supermarket was given in 2021. Image: Google Street View
Temporary supermarket plan for Bridge of Allan ahead of demolition
Dunfermline war memorial
Dunfermline war memorial in line for £195,000 of repairs
Linda McDonald and Jamie Greene MSP met in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Justice secretary criticises treatment of Dundee survivor as she commits to parole reform
The car being towed away after crashing into gardens on Pentland Crescent in Dundee. Image: Supplied
Car lands on roof after crashing into Dundee gardens
Angus-based campaigner Kerryanne Shaw beside a large dog
XL Bully charity to claim ‘unfair hearing’ in court appeal against Angus sanctuary refusal
2
Arbroath Santander.
Arbroath Santander bank set to close
Yann and Shari.
Owner puts popular Crieff bistro up for sale after losing wife to cancer
Marley Williams.
Dundee man jailed for attempted murder by hitting man with car then reversing back…
Dundee University scottish parliament
Dundee University chief refuses to rule out criminality – as court chair says cash…
24