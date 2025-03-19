Man, 21, charged as police discover ‘high-level drugs factory’ above Kirkcaldy shop

A man has been charged after police discovered a suspected “high-level” drugs factory above a shop in Kirkcaldy.

Detectives have described the find, above a derelict unit on the town’s High Street, as “significant” and believe it is linked to the “high-level supply of class A drugs”.

Police made the discovery at around 4.30pm on Tuesday as they carried out a raid on a flat above the disused former delicatessen, near the junction with Esplanade.

The building was sealed off as an investigation was launched.

Forensic examination after suspected drugs factory found in Kirkcaldy

Firefighters also attended to help make sure the building was safe.

A forensic examination of the building is expected to continue until Thursday.

Sergeant Johnny Lister of the Community Investigation and Prevention Unit (CPIU) led the officers who made the discovery.

He told The Courier: “Officers carrying out a warrant on a wanted individual made the discovery of a production facility above a vacant premises on High Street, Kirkcaldy on Tuesday.

“The size of the set-up is significant and is linked to the high-level supply of class A drugs.

“A full forensic examination of the premises is ongoing and will likely continue until Thursday at the earliest.

“Officers will remain at the premises, which have now been locked down.”

A 21-year-old man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday.