Families left ‘heartbroken’ and ‘devastated’ by closure of Dundee charity

Home-Start Dundee is shutting at the end of this month after 40 years.

By James Simpson
Natasha Scott and partner Aaron at a Home-Start Dundee cooking class. Image: Natasha Scott
Natasha Scott and partner Aaron at a Home-Start Dundee cooking class. Image: Natasha Scott

Families have been left “heartbroken” and “devastated” by the closure of a long-running Dundee charity.

Home-Start Dundee, which supports parents with children under five, is shutting at the end of this month after 40 years.

Bosses at the UK-wide Home-Start charity say the closure is due to a “number of challenges,  including generating new and diverse funding and recruiting volunteers”.

After The Courier broke the news this week, dozens of people expressed their shock and sadness – highlighting how the charity has given them invaluable help over the years.

Mum-of-two Natasha Scott, who has used the support network during the last four years, says both staff and families are being “let down” by the closure.

Families ‘let down’ by closure of Home-Start Dundee

The 25-year-old said: “Home-Start has given me and my family support for the past four years, from financial support to peer support.

“Whenever we need a safe space to talk or ask for advice we have always had the Home-Start staff or other parents to turn to.

“They have also given financial support, such as different funds for household items and clothing when needed.

“I don’t know much about how the funding works.

“I absolutely wish anything and everything would be done to keep them running.

A Home-Start Dundee group at Baxter Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“There are hundreds of families and even the staff who are being let down and cut off so cruelly because of the sudden shutdown.

“This was a place for me, my partner (Aaron) and my two children to go and we made very important relationships along the way with staff, volunteers and other families.

“The groups and the people kept my mental health from slipping when I was struggling with postnatal depression.

“I am absolutely devastated that Home-Start is closing.

“There have been lots of tears from everybody who attends since finding out.”

Families say Home-Start Dundee a ‘huge loss’

Fellow service user, Abbie Taylor, praised the “brilliant charity” for all the help it has provided her.

She told The Courier: “I’m really upset about the closure and really wish they could’ve stayed – there is nothing for us any more.

“I was at Home-Start on Wednesday and speaking to staff.

“We have all built up friendships and been helping each other overcome a lot of things.”

On Facebook, many more shared their anguish at the closure.

Senior co-ordinator Alison Kettles receiving a charitable donation to Home-Start Dundee in 2016.

Levi Hunt wrote: “Can’t even explain how gutted I am.

“As a mum who has been supported by Home-Start for six years, my first baby to my fifth has depended on the support I’ve had.

“This is a huge loss to my family.”

Shantel Smith said: “I cannot be more thankful for the near-six years of support Homestart has given my family.

“We’re absolutely heartbroken.”

And Taylor Walsh wrote: “It’s going to be so hard to say goodbye to Home-Start, they are like a second family to me.”

Home-Start says it has been in touch with families to help them identify other sources of support.

Conversation