NHS Tayside scraps new CAMHS referrals for autism and ADHD amid years-long backlog

The Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) assesses and treats children and young people with 'significant and impairing' mental health concerns.

By Ellidh Aitken
NHS Tayside has scrapped new CAMHS referrals for neurodevelopmental problems. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
NHS Tayside has scrapped new referrals for children’s autism and ADHD assessments amid a years-long backlog.

The health board will no longer accept neurodevelopmental referrals to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) for those without a co-existing mental health problem.

This includes assessment for conditions such as ADHD and autism.

However, anyone who has already had a referral accepted will not be affected.

NHS Tayside CAMHS in Dundee is based at the Centre for Child Health on Dudhope Terrace. Image: Google Street View

The role of CAMHS is to assess and treat children and young people with “significant and impairing” mental health concerns.

According to NHS Tayside, around 4,500 children and young people fall under the CAMHS neurodevelopmental pathway, with 2,500 of those waiting for a first appointment.

The Courier reported in October that referrals for neurodevelopmental issues had spiked by 400%.

As of September 2024, over 1,100 patients were waiting two years or more for treatment.

With demand outstripping capacity six-fold, patients added to the waiting list today are likely to ‘age out’ of the service, which helps children six to 18, before their first appointment.

NHS Tayside says the criteria for neurodevelopmental referrals has now been “refined”.

This means children and young people with “co-existing” mental health conditions will continue to be accepted by CAMHS.

However, those without mental health conditions will no longer be referred to the service.

Common mental health conditions treated by CAMHS include anxiety, depression, psychosis, eating disorders, grief and thoughts of suicide or self-harm.

A post on the NHS Tayside Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service Facebook said: “As in other areas across Scotland and the UK, there has been a sharp increase in referrals for neurodevelopmental (ND) assessment and this has led to an extensive waiting list.

“As a result we have had to carefully consider how we safely prioritise patients to ensure we carry out the primary role of CAMHS, which is to assess and treat children and young people with significant and impairing mental health concerns.

“This change means that if your child does not have a co-existing mental health problem, we are unable to accept a referral for neurodevelopment assessment.

“While a formal assessment and diagnosis can provide a clearer understanding of certain patterns of behaviour, it is important to know that it is not necessary in order to access many forms of support, including additional support within school.

“We know that navigating concerns about your child’s development can feel overwhelming, and we want to ensure you have the right support and guidance.”

‘Shutting a waiting list for children cannot be the answer’

Scottish Conservative MSP Alexander Burnett, co-founder of Holyrood’s cross-party group on autism, said: “NHS boards across Scotland are all struggling with their mental health and ND (Neurodevelopmental) caseloads.

“Tayside is in the same situation as many other parts of the UK and I’m sympathetic when they say there aren’t enough specialists to go around.

“But shutting a waiting list for children cannot be the answer.

“This is a moment of crisis for the Scottish Government.

“A thin end of the wedge that cannot be allowed to become ‘business as usual’ for health boards.

“Splitting services so one area can hit targets has already become an accepted part of CAMHS in Scotland.

“Neil Gray and the SNP must act now to support NHS Tayside and others who are all struggling to help children and families in their time of need.”

What is a neurodevelopmental condition?

According to the NHS Tayside website, neurodevelopment conditions include:

  • ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder)
  • Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD)
  • Intellectual Disability (ID), which used to be known as Learning Difficulties
  • Tics and Tourettes

Conversation