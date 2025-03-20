More details of controversial Balmullo Quarry expansion plans revealed

More details of controversial plans to double the size of a Fife quarry have now been revealed.

Breedon hopes to extend the lifespan of its Balmullo operation by 20 years and expand it by seven acres.

It says this would allow it to yield another 3.2 million tonnes of aggregate.

More than 1,300 people have signed a petition against the proposal since it was revealed early last year.

And an action group was set up to fight the extension.

Residents fear it would mean the loss of half of Lucklaw Hill, along with popular walking and cycling routes.

And it would destroy Fife’s only corner of heathland.

Plans to divert path and erect fence at Balmullo Quarry

Breedon has now applied for a new set of planning conditions to allow them to continue operating at their existing site.

The submission to Fife Council does not include an official planning application for the expansion.

However, it does contain details of how they would proceed if planning permission is granted.

The company acknowledges extending to the north would mean part of the quarry would be within the Lucklaw Hill Wildlife Site.

It plans to divert the local path network to maintain access to the east side and crest of Lucklaw Hill.

And it will erect a fence, along with bunds to screen the quarry from view.

Assessment of quarry impacts

Breedon has carried out a number of tests to assess the impact of the move.

It says vibrations from the new section of quarry will not have a significant effect.

Noise impact is also said to be highly unlikely.

And the effect of dust from the quarry is described as “not significant”.

However, the company proposes mitigation measures, including extra sweeping and damping in dry weather.

The assessment adds: “Overall, there were no significant landscape and visual effects predicted as a result of the proposed development.”

‘Negative views’ of community

Meanwhile, the report acknowledges the strength of feeling in and around Balmullo.

Around 270 people attended consultation events last year and 32 feedback forms were returned.

Breedon says: “The majority had negative views, with concerns including amenity effects, loss of recreational access to Lucklaw Hill and the impact on biodiversity.”

A community liaison groups has now been set up to allow locals to air concerns.

The action group says it will wait for the submission of the full planning application before commenting.