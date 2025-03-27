Legal order to replant 864 Stirling trees ignored for three years

A legal direction to replant over 800 unlawfully felled trees in Stirling has gone ignored for more than three years, with no follow-up action taken.

A restocking order was issued by Scottish Forestry on March 4, 2022, after hundreds of trees were either removed without approval or damaged at a former caravan park on Cornton Road in Stirling.

The letter states: “THIS IS A LEGAL DIRECTION issued by Scottish Forestry on behalf of the Scottish Ministers to restock (replant) trees on your property”.

A deadline of March 31, 2024 was set, by which time a total of 864 trees were expected to be planted.

However, almost a year on from the cut-off point, landowner Beechtree Wright Ltd has not complied with the restocking order.

There have been reports from locals of chainsawing and the selling of wood taking place on the site.

Scottish Forestry says it is aware of the situation, but has not yet taken any action against the building development project company, despite its legal right to do so.

Scottish Forestry ‘considering next steps’

A Scottish Forestry spokesperson told The Courier: “We take all reports of unauthorised felling seriously.

“An inspection earlier this year has revealed that trees have not been restocked as required by our previous restocking direction.

“The case at Cornton Wood is still continuing and we are currently considering next steps.”

As specified in the document sent to Beechtree Wright Ltd in 2022, in accordance with the law, it is an offence to ignore an official restocking order without reasonable reason.

Anyone found to be committing such an offence could receive a fine of between £5,000 and £10,000.

The company had the opportunity to object to the restocking decision within 40 days of the notice issue date, but no appeal was lodged.

MSP calls for replanting enforcement

Scottish Green Party MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Mark Ruskell said: “Forestry restocking is an important response to unauthorised felling by landowners.

“However, this power is totally ineffective unless Scottish Forestry actually follow it through.

“A year has passed since the deadline at Cornton Caravan Park and despite efforts from residents, we are no closer to seeing the replanting of over 800 trees.

“It is vital that Scottish Forestry take firm action right now to enforce the replanting. Scottish Forestry are currently setting a dangerous precedent that landowners can get away with flaunting the law.”

Beechtree Wright Ltd has been approached for comment.

