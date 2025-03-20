Meet the Kirrie cast of Grease aiming to make a hit return to the stage for the first time since Covid

Kirriemuir Amateur Operatic Society is about to return with a bang for the first time since the pandemic.

And it hopes fans will fill the Town Hall for the hit show Grease.

For five years the group has been off the theatrical map after Covid-19 struck just as the curtain was about to rise.

The KAOS cast were in full costume and make-up for the dress rehearsal of The Mystery of Edwin Drood on March 16 2020.

It was the eve of opening night in Kirrie.

KAOS pulled plug on 2020 show

Committee member Lindsey Wilson said: “The sound and lighting crew were set up and the Town Hall was buzzing.

“Ticket sales were outstanding.”

Covid was tightening its grip on the country – but the first official UK lockdown was still a week away.

Then came the news a leading cast member had someone in their household who had tested positive for the virus.

Lindsey said: “The responsibility fell on us to do right by our team and our community.

“We pulled the plug,”

It cost the society dearly in purely financial terms since the pre-lockdown decision wasn’t covered by insurance.

“But we had to do the right thing,” Lindsey added.

“Our sacrifice was minor compared to what many endured through the Covid pandemic, but it was gut-wrenching at the time.

“It has taken us a while to properly regroup, but now we have, and we hope to come back with a bang.

“We chose Grease as a well-loved, iconic show with mass appeal.”

So the stage is set for the Pink Ladies and T-Birds to begin their five-night run on Tuesday March 25. It includes a matinee performance on Saturday March 29.

Claire Rioch, Darren Handy and James Webb are the show’s directors.

Penny Stephens and Ally Semple fill the lead roles of Sandy and Danny.

Tickets for Grease at available at Ticketsource or Three Bellies Brae in Kirriemuir.

“We’ve really been working hard to make sure everyone has the best experience and really hope to see a big audience,” said Lindsey.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards captured more shots from KAOS Grease rehearsals.