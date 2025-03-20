Meet the Kirrie cast of Grease aiming to make a hit return to the stage for the first time since Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Kirrie cast of Grease aiming to make a hit return to the stage for the first time since Covid

Kirriemuir Amateur Operatic Society was in dress rehearsals for its 2020 show when the pandemic struck a crushing blow.

By Graham Brown
The KAOS cast of Grease on the Kirrie Town Hall stage. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir Amateur Operatic Society is about to return with a bang for the first time since the pandemic.

And it hopes fans will fill the Town Hall for the hit show Grease.

For five years the group has been off the theatrical map after Covid-19 struck just as the curtain was about to rise.

Kirriemuir Amateur Operatic Society production of Grease.
The Pink Ladies do their thing. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The KAOS cast were in full costume and make-up for the dress rehearsal of The Mystery of Edwin Drood on March 16 2020.

It was the eve of opening night in Kirrie.

KAOS pulled plug on 2020 show

Committee member Lindsey Wilson said: “The sound and lighting crew were set up and the Town Hall was buzzing.

“Ticket sales were outstanding.”

Covid was tightening its grip on the country – but the first official UK lockdown was still a week away.

Then came the news a leading cast member had someone in their household who had tested positive for the virus.

Lindsey said: “The responsibility fell on us to do right by our team and our community.

“We pulled the plug,”

Kirriemuir Amateur Operatic Society Town Hall production of Grease.
Danny (Ally Semple) and Sandy (Penny Stephens) run through one of the show’s big hits. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Grease production by Kirriemuir Amateur Operatic Society.
The show’s choreographer Darren Handy gives directions. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It cost the society dearly in purely financial terms since the pre-lockdown decision wasn’t covered by insurance.

“But we had to do the right thing,” Lindsey added.

“Our sacrifice was minor compared to what many endured through the Covid pandemic, but it was gut-wrenching at the time.

“It has taken us a while to properly regroup, but now we have, and we hope to come back with a bang.

“We chose Grease as a well-loved, iconic show with mass appeal.”

So the stage is set for the Pink Ladies and T-Birds to begin their five-night run on Tuesday March 25. It includes a matinee performance on Saturday March 29.

KAOS Kirriemuir Grease production in Town Hall.
Danny and Sandy duet. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir Amateur Operatic Society cast of Grease.
The KAOS cast in final rehearsals. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Claire Rioch, Darren Handy and James Webb are the show’s directors.

Penny Stephens and Ally Semple fill the lead roles of Sandy and Danny.

Tickets for Grease at available at Ticketsource or Three Bellies Brae in Kirriemuir.

“We’ve really been working hard to make sure everyone has the best experience and really hope to see a big audience,” said Lindsey.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards captured more shots from KAOS Grease rehearsals.

Kirriemuir Pink Ladies in cast of Grease.
‘You’re the one that I want’. Sunday 16th March, 2025. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir Amateur Operatic Society rehearsals for Grease.
Rehersals in full swing. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir rehearsals for KAOS production of Grease.
Sandy (Penny Stephens) sings to Danny (Ally Semple). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir amateur operatic Grease rehearsals.
Danny doing his best to woo Sandy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir Amateur Operatic Grease rehearsals.
The Pink Ladies together. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Choreographer director Kirriemuir Amateur Operatic rehearsals of Grease.
Choreographer Darren Handy directing one of the numbers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Grease rehearsals in Kirriemuir Town Hall.
Oh Sandy! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir Amateur Operatic Society production of Grease.
The Grease cast run through another hit. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir Grease production rehearsals in Town Hall.
Almost ready for the curtain to rise on Grease. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

 

