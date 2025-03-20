Lorraine Kelly donates dress worn on screen to Dundee cancer charity

Lorraine Kelly has donated a dress she wore on screen to a Dundee cancer charity.

The TV presenter’s red and gold dress will be auctioned off in aid of CanDu (Dundee Cancer Support Network) at Chambers East on Friday March 28.

Former Broughty Ferry resident Lorraine wore the outfit during a pre-recorded episode of her weekday show which aired on December 31 2024.

CanDu is a small patient and survivor-led cancer support charity based in South Tay Street.

The charity’s founder, Dr Julie Wardrop, said: “One of our volunteers reached out to see if she (Lorraine) could help. She got back to us very quickly.

“Apparently she does this sort of thing a lot, donating dresses she has worn for charity. It’s a really pretty dress.

“There is going to be a lot more prizes on offer. We have flags from the Open Championship signed by the men’s and women’s champions.

There will be hotel vouchers on offer.

“We have also created our own tartan, with the colours influenced by the thoughts and feelings of our patients.

“We will have a hamper filled with tartan goods available during the auction.

“This is the first auction we have organised. We have done lots of fundraising events but never an auction.

“Jimmy Fyfe and John Justice have helped a lot with the event.

“We will also have Strawberry Bank, a band from Dundee performing on the night.”

Money raised at the auction will be used towards the upkeep of the charity’s lodge in Blairgowrie, which offers respite to families affected by cancer.

Tickets for the event have sold out, but the charity plans on releasing the list of items up for auction online, allowing those not in attendance to bid.

