Fife dog walker robbed of handbag after being approached by man in dark clothing

The woman was approached by a man dressed in dark clothing while walking in Methil.

By Ellidh Aitken
Kirkland Drive in Methil. Image: Google Street View
Kirkland Drive in Methil. Image: Google Street View

A woman was robbed of her handbag while walking her dog in a Fife town.

The woman was walking in Kirkland Drive in Methil at around 10pm on Tuesday when she was approached by a man dressed in dark clothing.

He tried to take her handbag and, after a struggle, made off with it in the direction of Methilhaven Road.

Detective Sergeant Mark Millar said: “This was a very upsetting incident for the woman and we are keen to trace the man described or speak to anyone who knows who they are.

“In addition, if you have private CCTV or were driving in the area around 10pm on Tuesday and have dash-cam that could assist officers, then please contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3787 of March 18, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

