Huge plot of Perth land with permission for up to 1,000 homes for sale

A huge plot of land in Perth with permission for up to 1,000 new homes has been put up for sale.

The land to the west of the Broxden Roundabout is the site of the proposed Lamberkin Village.

The village was approved in 2021 as part of the Perth West masterplan.

In addition to housing, hotels, retail outlets, a health centre and a bus depot are included in the masterplan.

Land at Broxden provides ‘exceptional opportunity’ for developers

The first three phases make up 1,000 homes with a further 500 homes possible.

However, concerns have previously been raised about increased congestion at the roundabout.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is marketing the land for sale on behalf of the John Dewar Lamberkin Trust and says it offers an “exceptional opportunity” to developers.

Alexander Dewar from the John Dewar Lamberkin Trust said: “We are thrilled to bring the first three phases of Lamberkin Village to market.

“This project has been years in the making, with initial public consultations dating back to 2015.

“We believe this development will significantly enhance Perth’s economic prospects, serving as a cornerstone for future growth, investment, and community development.

“Sustainability is at the heart of our vision for the site, with a focus on promoting active travel, low-carbon transport, and improved public transport links.”

Interested parties are being invited to make offers to the selling agent on 0141 331 2807.