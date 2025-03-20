Huge plot of Perth land with permission for up to 1,000 homes for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huge plot of Perth land with permission for up to 1,000 homes for sale

Lamberkin Village could also feature hotels, retail outlets, a health centre and a bus depot

By Lucy Scarlett

A huge plot of land in Perth with permission for up to 1,000 new homes has been put up for sale.

The land to the west of the Broxden Roundabout is the site of the proposed Lamberkin Village.

The village was approved in 2021 as part of the Perth West masterplan.

In addition to housing, hotels, retail outlets, a health centre and a bus depot are included in the masterplan.

Land at Broxden provides ‘exceptional opportunity’ for developers

The first three phases make up 1,000 homes with a further 500 homes possible.

However, concerns have previously been raised about increased congestion at the roundabout.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is marketing the land for sale on behalf of the John Dewar Lamberkin Trust and says it offers an “exceptional opportunity” to developers.

Alexander Dewar from the John Dewar Lamberkin Trust said: “We are thrilled to bring the first three phases of Lamberkin Village to market.

Lamberkin Village plan.
The area of land for sale (bounded by the blue line). Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

“This project has been years in the making, with initial public consultations dating back to 2015.

“We believe this development will significantly enhance Perth’s economic prospects, serving as a cornerstone for future growth, investment, and community development.

“Sustainability is at the heart of our vision for the site, with a focus on promoting active travel, low-carbon transport, and improved public transport links.”

Interested parties are being invited to make offers to the selling agent on 0141 331 2807.

Conversation