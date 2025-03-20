Stirling woman attacked by dog says owners to blame, not breeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling woman attacked by dog says owners to blame, not breeds

Carol Hopper and her own dog, Hicks, were both bitten near Stirling Old Bridge on Monday afternoon.

By Lucy Scarlett
Carol's bitten hand.
Carol's bitten hand.. Image: Carol Hopper

A Stirling woman who was attacked by a dog says owners are to blame – not the breeds.

Carol Hopper, 35, and her own dog, Hicks, were both attacked near Stirling Old Bridge on Monday afternoon.

Carol’s hand was bitten as she tried to protect Hicks and another puppy from the Collie-type dog.

Police are now investigating the incident.

Carol has been a dog walker for 15 years and says aggressive dogs are a product of their owner, not their breed.

Carol's bitten hand.
Carol says she defended her own dog, Hicks, and her client’s puppy. Image: Carol Hopper

Recalling the attack to The Courier, she said: “I immediately recognised it as the same dog that attacked Hicks back in November.

“I tried to get both (the dogs) out of view but it was too late – the dog had already seen them and charged.

“I knew what was going to happen. I managed to get my client’s puppy out the way, that was my priority.

“The dog went straight for Hicks and was trying to rip chunks out of him.

Hicks the dog.
Hicks is recovering from Monday’s attack. Image: Carol Hopper

“I went to try and grab its collar but it snapped round and ripped open my finger.

“At that point, I managed to get hold of it and haul it away to stop it biting us all.

“I could hear the guy shouting on his dog before he came running after us.

“He had the audacity to tell us that the dog was on its lead – as he was clipping it on.

“He started thumping his dog and wandered off without an apology or anything.”

‘Don’t blame the breeds – blame the people’

Carol says her Border Collie cross has had hundreds of hours of training, and that breed-specific blame is unfair.

She added: “I’m sick to death of hearing people blaming the breeds.

“There’s nothing wrong with the breeds – it’s the people.

“It’s horrible because I know what’s probably going to happen to that poor dog now, and that’s why I spent nearly an hour educating the owner last time.

Hicks the dog.
Carol’s dog, Hicks. Image: Carol Hopper

“I had an eight-month-old puppy with me – if it had got hold of him, I can’t even begin to imagine how my client would’ve felt.

“It’s so unacceptable that dogs are suffering because of owners.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a dog attacking a woman and another dog on Bridgehaugh Street, Stirling around 6.40pm on Monday.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and are at an early stage.”

