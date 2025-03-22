Best pictures as Niel Gow Festival 2025 takes place in Dunkeld

This weekend, the annual Niel Gow Festival celebrated Scotland’s legendary fiddler with a packed schedule in Dunkeld and Birnam.

The festival is a musical celebration of the life of local hero Niel Gow (1727-1807), regarded by many as the patriarch of the Scottish fiddle tradition, and attracts visitors from around the country.

On Saturday, visitors took part in fiddle workshops and enjoyed afternoon and evening concerts at Birnam Arts. The lineup featured a range of talented musicians, alongside performances from local ensembles and students from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Guided walks hosted by Pete Clark provided an insight into highland Perthshire for visitors who would like to learn more about Dunkeld, its history and its wildlife.

The festival’s grand finale on Sunday was a spectacular afternoon concert showcasing performances by Hannah Fisher & Sorren Maclean, Michael Biggins & Macaulay Ross, and the Tayside Young Fiddlers.

Visitors were also able to explore craft stalls and exhibitions.

Photographer Marieke McBean was there to capture the best moments on Saturday.