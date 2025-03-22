Inside Forfar’s biggest empty shop back on sale for £375k

Forfar’s largest vacant shop is back on sale with a £375,000 price tag.

The former M&Co premises on East High Street has lain empty since the clothing chain fell into administration three years ago.

The brand was bought in 2023 and is now trading online.

Its new owners also opened their first store in Newton Mearns in 2024 as part of a plan to establish 50 outlets.

In 2024 the East High Street premises was offered at auction.

Bidding started at £150,000 and the hammer fell at £259,500.

The shop is now back on the market through Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

What will the buyer of the Forfar premises be getting?

The shop at 62-72 East High Street covers 23,100 sq ft in total over three floors.

Part of the property was built on the site of the town’s old Regal cinema after it was destroyed by fire in 1987.

It occupies a prime location at the junction with Coutties Wynd.

The ground floor and first floor each cover around 11,000 sq ft. The second floor has 1,050 sq ft of space.

There is also a sizeable rear car park at the rear of the premises beside Chapel Street.

It is entered by the shop’s loading access on Couttie’s Wynd.

The shop also has a 44 kW rooftop solar installation which generates power for the property and export surplus to the grid.

The rateable value is £49,800.

Shepherd Commercial says the store presents a development opportunity which could include sub-division of the ground floor into smaller retail units.