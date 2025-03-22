Dundee ‘therapy dog’ Wolfy dies as owner pays tribute

A ‘therapy dog’ from Dundee who helped vulnerable people throughout the city has died.

Wolfy, a Siberian husky, was put down last week after a health battle.

The 11-year-old pooch had become familiar to many vulnerable people in the city, spending time with them alongside owner Ric May.

Ric, 57, said: “I’m really proud of Wolfy.

“He had travelled around Scotland with me as he worked with homeless people and drug users.

‘Wolfy helped bridge a gap’

“Wolfy was the most laid-back dog and I hope in some way he helped to bridge the gap between vulnerable people and the rest of society.

“I’ve received so many well wishes since he passed away.

“Wolfy had packed so much into his life – there is even a ‘little Wolfy’ dog in Dundee now which works with people.

“Unfortunately, Wolfy had been suffering with poor health in recent months.

“I can’t thank the Dundee PDSA Pet Hospital enough for their help last Friday.

“I got to give him a kiss and a cuddle at the end and say goodbye to my best friend.”

Wolfy previously hit the headlines when he was stolen in early 2023 before being reunited with Ric.

He says his beloved canine had lived “some life” and had worked right up to the end.

He added: “Wolfy was just an amazing dog.

“He’d been stolen, helped to save someone from a fire and been a best friend to many people.

“Musician and well-known busker Eric Gudmunsen had even written a song about him (below).

“When I took him to Edinburgh, tourists were always wanting pictures of him as he was a beautiful dog.

“We’re having a celebration of Wolfy’s life at the Gilfillan Memorial Church on Friday March 28.”