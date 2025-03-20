Hundreds of fake designer items found in Perth shop

Hundreds of fake designer goods have been seized from a Perth shop.

About 300 “poor quality” goods, including clothes and handbags, were discovered by council officials at the unnamed city centre store.

The rip-off items carried brands such as Fred Perry, Moschino, Balmain and Balenciaga.

Perth and Kinross Council’s trading standards team – which visited the shop following a tip-off – says it is the “widest range of brand names seen in Perth and Kinross in recent years”.

It says the quality of the goods and their generic labels made them easily identifiable as fake.

It is claimed the owner told officials the items were “pre-loved, refurbished, never worn” clothes they had sourced from Bangladesh, believing they were genuine.

A trading standards investigation into the find is ongoing and the goods will be destroyed.

Councillor Tom McEwan, housing and social wellbeing convener, said: “Our trading standards team works hard to get counterfeit goods of many different types out of circulation and reduce the risk of shoppers getting ripped off.

“If a deal on an apparent designer label item seems too good to be true, it probably is.”