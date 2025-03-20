A92 blocked south of Tay Road Bridge after crash

The A92 is blocked south of the Tay Road Bridge after a crash.

Drivers are facing delays after the two-vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway, heading towards the Forgan Roundabout.

Traffic is queueing on the Fife-bound side of the bridge.

The Courier’s reporter Ellidh Aitken, who passed the scene, said: “A car has flipped across the carriageway, totally blocking it.

“The crash is fairly dramatic and people were walking along the side of the carriageway.

Diversion after A92 crash near Tay Road Bridge

“It doesn’t look like traffic will be able to get by for a while and there’s a long queue stretching back across the bridge towards Dundee.

“When I passed, police were already at the scene.”

A post from Traffic Scotland on X said: “Road restricted due to a two-vehicle collision headed southbound.

“Road users are advised to approach with caution and expect longer travel times.”

Traffic is being diverted via the B946.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

