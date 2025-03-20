Dundee van driver, 76, dies 6 days after A90 crash

A van driver from Dundee has died six days after a crash on the A90 near Brechin.

George Reid, 76, died in hospital on Thursday following the crash involving a van and a lorry last Friday.

The southbound carriageway was shut for nearly seven hours following the collision and an air ambulance was called to the scene.

The driver of the HGV did not require medical treatment.

Police are continuing their appeal for information following the crash.

Constable Liam Pattie said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of George Reid at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I would again appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us with any information.

“If you have dashcam equipment, please check it for any footage which could assist our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland, quoting incident number 2034 of March 14 2025.