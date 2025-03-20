News Four teens charged after stolen car crashes in Cowdenbeath The Audi collided with several vehicles and a property. By Lucy Scarlett March 20 2025, 1:06pm March 20 2025, 1:06pm Share Four teens charged after stolen car crashes in Cowdenbeath Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5206080/teenagers-charged-stolen-car-cowdenbeath/ Copy Link Stenhouse Street, Cowdenbeath. Image: Google Street View Four teenagers have been charged after a crash involving a stolen car in Cowdenbeath. Police were called to the town’s Stenhouse Street on Tuesday night. The car crashed into several other vehicles and a property before the teenagers were arrested. Inspector James Henry from Fife Road Policing said: “Around 9.15pm on Wednesday, we received a report of a stolen Audi in the Cowdenbeath area. “Road policing officers attended. “As the vehicle tried to drive off, it collided with several vehicles and a property. No one was injured. “Three 16-year-old males and a 17-year-old male have been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences. “A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”