Four teens charged after stolen car crashes in Cowdenbeath

Four teenagers have been charged after a crash involving a stolen car in Cowdenbeath.

Police were called to the town’s Stenhouse Street on Tuesday night.

The car crashed into several other vehicles and a property before the teenagers were arrested.

Inspector James Henry from Fife Road Policing said: “Around 9.15pm on Wednesday, we received a report of a stolen Audi in the Cowdenbeath area.

“Road policing officers attended.

“As the vehicle tried to drive off, it collided with several vehicles and a property. No one was injured.

“Three 16-year-old males and a 17-year-old male have been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”