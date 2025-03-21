Guardbridge businesses in compensation fight as roadworks hit trade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Guardbridge businesses in compensation fight as roadworks hit trade

Shop owner Dan Vranceanu lost as much as £600 a day in takings and struggled to stock his shelves.

By Claire Warrender
Dan Vranceanu, whose Guardbridge business Dan's Goods, has been badly impacted by six months of roadworks
Dan Vranceanu, whose business Dan's Goods, has been badly impacted by six months of roadworks. Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson

Guardbridge businesses are calling for compensation after months of roadworks saw trade plummet.

Shopkeeper Dan Vranceanu lost up to £600 a day in takings as customers avoided hour-long queues through the village.

Guardbridge roadworks caused long queues
Travellers were stuck in roadworks for up to an hour as queues built up through Guardbridge. Image: Kim Cessford/DCThomson

He was unable to fully stock his shelves and had to cut two members of staff.

Meanwhile, the Guardbridge Inn saw custom halve and suffered its quietest ever new year.

They are far from alone, with hairdressers, taxi firms and other businesses all losing trade.

The £20 million SP Energy Networks project to upgrade the electricity network began in October, and resulted in two-mile queues at peak times.

They have now moved from the village centre to the A91 Cupar Road, and customers are slowly starting to return.

However, Dan, who runs Dan’s Goods, says he is still feeling a “massive impact” from almost six months of disruption.

‘They said they would be away by Christmas’

Dan and other business owners realise the importance of the roadworks.

It involves laying more than seven miles of cables and will continue until the end of this year.

SP Energy Networks says the works were widely publicised in advance.

However, Dan told The Courier: “They said the bit outside the shop would be away by Christmas but that didn’t happen.

“Then they put cones across the layby outside our shop, which is our only parking area.

Dan is slowly starting to restock his shelves after being impacted by Guardbridge roadworks.
Dan is slowly starting to restock his shelves after being impacted by Guardbridge roadworks but wants compensation. Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson
Dan's Goods in Guardbridge, which suffered during months of roadworks
Dan’s Goods was impacted by the roadworks. Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson

“We rely on passing trade but people were avoiding stopping.

He added: “Two staff had to leave because I couldn’t afford to pay them.

“Compared to last year, I lost £500 to £600 a day in sales and I’ve not been able to restock my shelves.”

Dan has says the energy firm suggested making an insurance claim.

“Business insurance doesn’t cover things like roadworks,” he said..

Who else is impacted by Guardbridge roadworks?

Meanwhile, Claire Dawson, of the Guardbridge Inn, said: “We were about 50% quieter than usual for dinner and lunches.

“It’s been bad but now the works have moved on, there’s already a huge difference.”

The Guardbridge Inn
The Guardbridge Inn was affected by roadworks and is discussing compensation. Image: Google

Unlike Dan, Claire is hopeful of a positive outcome from talks with the energy company.

Guardbridge SNP councillor Louise Kennedy-Dalby said many others are also impacted.

“There’s the hairdressers where people haven’t been able to get to appointments,” she said.

Congestion on Guardbridge roundabout heading to St Andrews. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“Taxi companies are struggling because they can’t guarantee they’ll get somebody to a train on time.

“Students and staff are also finding it difficult to get to classes at St Andrews University’s Eden Campus on time.”

Ms Kennedy-Dalby told The Courier SP Energy Networks is talking about donating to Guardbridge community projects.

But she added: “There’s still a long way they can go to compensate the community for the disruption they’ve faced for almost half a year.”

Energy company says ‘compensation does not apply’

A spokesperson for SP Energy Networks said: “These are critical works required to maintain safe, secure, resilient electricity supplies.

“They are being carried out in line with our regulatory obligations so compensation does not apply.

“However, we recognise there were some unexpected delays to the works in Guardbridge due to engineering difficulties and are discussing this with the businesses that have been in touch.”

The company says it will continue to keep people informed as the works progress.

Conversation