Guardbridge businesses in compensation fight as roadworks hit trade

Guardbridge businesses are calling for compensation after months of roadworks saw trade plummet.

Shopkeeper Dan Vranceanu lost up to £600 a day in takings as customers avoided hour-long queues through the village.

He was unable to fully stock his shelves and had to cut two members of staff.

Meanwhile, the Guardbridge Inn saw custom halve and suffered its quietest ever new year.

They are far from alone, with hairdressers, taxi firms and other businesses all losing trade.

The £20 million SP Energy Networks project to upgrade the electricity network began in October, and resulted in two-mile queues at peak times.

They have now moved from the village centre to the A91 Cupar Road, and customers are slowly starting to return.

However, Dan, who runs Dan’s Goods, says he is still feeling a “massive impact” from almost six months of disruption.

‘They said they would be away by Christmas’

Dan and other business owners realise the importance of the roadworks.

It involves laying more than seven miles of cables and will continue until the end of this year.

SP Energy Networks says the works were widely publicised in advance.

However, Dan told The Courier: “They said the bit outside the shop would be away by Christmas but that didn’t happen.

“Then they put cones across the layby outside our shop, which is our only parking area.

“We rely on passing trade but people were avoiding stopping.

He added: “Two staff had to leave because I couldn’t afford to pay them.

“Compared to last year, I lost £500 to £600 a day in sales and I’ve not been able to restock my shelves.”

Dan has says the energy firm suggested making an insurance claim.

“Business insurance doesn’t cover things like roadworks,” he said..

Who else is impacted by Guardbridge roadworks?

Meanwhile, Claire Dawson, of the Guardbridge Inn, said: “We were about 50% quieter than usual for dinner and lunches.

“It’s been bad but now the works have moved on, there’s already a huge difference.”

Unlike Dan, Claire is hopeful of a positive outcome from talks with the energy company.

Guardbridge SNP councillor Louise Kennedy-Dalby said many others are also impacted.

“There’s the hairdressers where people haven’t been able to get to appointments,” she said.

“Taxi companies are struggling because they can’t guarantee they’ll get somebody to a train on time.

“Students and staff are also finding it difficult to get to classes at St Andrews University’s Eden Campus on time.”

Ms Kennedy-Dalby told The Courier SP Energy Networks is talking about donating to Guardbridge community projects.

But she added: “There’s still a long way they can go to compensate the community for the disruption they’ve faced for almost half a year.”

Energy company says ‘compensation does not apply’

A spokesperson for SP Energy Networks said: “These are critical works required to maintain safe, secure, resilient electricity supplies.

“They are being carried out in line with our regulatory obligations so compensation does not apply.

“However, we recognise there were some unexpected delays to the works in Guardbridge due to engineering difficulties and are discussing this with the businesses that have been in touch.”

The company says it will continue to keep people informed as the works progress.