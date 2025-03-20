Thief dumps huge pile of rubbish after stealing skip in Fife

A huge pile of rubbish from a stolen skip has been dumped in Fife.

Police are investigating after a large mound of waste was left on Sunnyside Road in Cardenden early Thursday morning.

The pile – which appears to be a commercial waste – includes several wooden pallets and bags of rubbish.

It was dumped from a skip stolen from the Queensgate area of Glenrothes.

Lochgelly recycling firm The Purvis Group has been tasked with the clean-up operation.

It has been confirmed the stolen skip is not theirs.

Fife Council Safer Communities Manager Dawn Jamieson said: “Our understanding is that a skip vehicle was stolen last night and the thief has dumped the load.

“Purvis are making arrangements to clear the mess as soon as possible.

“Police are also aware.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8am on Thursday police received a report of the theft of a skip vehicle from the Queensgate area of Glenrothes, followed by the dumping of the waste in Cardenden.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”