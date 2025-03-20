Thief dumps huge pile of rubbish after stealing skip in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Thief dumps huge pile of rubbish after stealing skip in Fife

A clean-up operation is underway in Cardenden.

By Andrew Robson
The pile of rubbish dumped in Cardenden.
The pile of rubbish dumped in Cardenden. Image: Linda Scott

A huge pile of rubbish from a stolen skip has been dumped in Fife.

Police are investigating after a large mound of waste was left on Sunnyside Road in Cardenden early Thursday morning.

The pile – which appears to be a commercial waste – includes several wooden pallets and bags of rubbish.

The rubbish dumped from the stolen skip.
The rubbish was dumped from the stolen skip. Image: Linda Scott

It was dumped from a skip stolen from the Queensgate area of Glenrothes.

Lochgelly recycling firm The Purvis Group has been tasked with the clean-up operation.

It has been confirmed the stolen skip is not theirs.

Fife Council Safer Communities Manager Dawn Jamieson said: “Our understanding is that a skip vehicle was stolen last night and the thief has dumped the load.

The waste on Sunnyside Road in Cardenden, Fife
The waste on Sunnyside Road. Image: Linda Scott

“Purvis are making arrangements to clear the mess as soon as possible.

“Police are also aware.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8am on Thursday police received a report of the theft of a skip vehicle from the Queensgate area of Glenrothes, followed by the dumping of the waste in Cardenden.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

More from News

The full data on the top baby names in Scotland last year has been released. Supplied by DCT Design Team
Scottish baby names in 2024: Mythology, popstars and... Twilight?
Work is taking place on the former Victoria Wine unit on Reform Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Work under way on one of Dundee city centre's longest-standing empty shop units
2
A spectacular evening celebrated music, talent, and community at the Dundee Spring Concert 2025! Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Dundee schools spring concerts 2025 take place at Caird Hall
Stenhouse Street, Cowdenbeath. Image: Google Street View
Four teens charged after stolen car crashes in Cowdenbeath
The southbound carriageway was closed for more than seven hours after the crash.
Dundee van driver, 76, dies 6 days after A90 crash
Some of the fake goods seized. Image: Perth and Kinross Council
Hundreds of fake designer items found in Perth shop
The A92 is blocked at the south side of the Tay Road Bridge. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Car flips in crash on A92 near Tay Road Bridge
Carol's bitten hand.
Stirling woman attacked by dog says owners to blame, not breeds
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Racist told court prosecutor in Fife street: 'Black b***ard, I am going to batter…
Lamberkin Village.
Huge plot of Perth land with permission for up to 1,000 homes for sale

Conversation