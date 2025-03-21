Fife schools to welcome back head teacher who stood beside sex attacker husband at court

Two Fife schools are set to welcome back their head teacher who stood beside her sex attacker husband at court.

Lucy Jess, head teacher at both Wormit and Balmerino primary schools, was pictured leaving court with her husband Patrick Jess after he was found guilty of a string of sexual assaults.

Mr Jess, placed on the sex offenders register, was convicted at Dundee Sheriff Court of sexually assaulting four women at St Andrews Rifle Club, where he was a coach, and elsewhere.

He was later “terminated” from the university club where he had been president and will be sentenced in May.

Fife schools ‘looking forward to welcoming back’ head teacher

The Courier understands Mrs Jess has been absent from work for several months.

However, Fife Council says she is set to return to her role shortly at the schools, where she is also the child protection coordinator.

That is despite parents raising fears about the teacher’s judgement after her husband’s appearance in court.

She declined to comment when approached by The Courier about the concerns.

One parent told The Courier: “A number of us are not happy.

“This lady is in charge of making decisions on behalf of our children.

“If she’s standing by him, it makes her judgement questionable.

“He’s a twisted individual.”

In a letter sent to parents, seen by The Courier, Fife Council’s executive director for education Donald Macleod says the schools are “looking forward to welcoming back” Mrs Jess.

Mr Macleod said in a statement: “We’re aware there are concerns circulating in the school community around the recent conviction of Patrick Jess.

“I have written to parents and carers to reassure them that we take the safety and wellbeing of all our children and young people extremely seriously.

“Their protection is always our main focus and we have robust processes in place in our schools to keep all children and young people safe.

“We are in regular contact with the acting headteacher about the ongoing work of the school and with Parent Councils.

“School life is continuing as normal.

“We’re a responsible employer so we won’t comment on the circumstances of individual employees, but we are looking forward to welcoming back our headteacher who is an experienced and valued member of our team.”

A Disclosure Scotland spokesperson added: “Members of the PVG (Protecting Vulnerable Groups) scheme are not required to tell Disclosure Scotland about their partner’s convictions.

“However, the Chief Constable can provide information that they consider to be relevant to a PVG scheme member’s suitability to do regulated work with children or vulnerable adults.

“This can include information about the wider circumstances of the PVG member.”