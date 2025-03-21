Fife schools to welcome back head teacher who stood beside sex attacker husband at court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife schools to welcome back head teacher who stood beside sex attacker husband at court

Lucy Jess, head teacher at both Wormit and Balmerino primary schools, was pictured leaving court with husband Patrick Jess.

By Ellidh Aitken & Ross Gardiner
Lucy Jess leaving Dundee Sheriff Court with husband Patrick. Image: DC Thomson
Two Fife schools are set to welcome back their head teacher who stood beside her sex attacker husband at court.

Lucy Jess, head teacher at both Wormit and Balmerino primary schools, was pictured leaving court with her husband Patrick Jess after he was found guilty of a string of sexual assaults.

Mr Jess, placed on the sex offenders register, was convicted at Dundee Sheriff Court of sexually assaulting four women at St Andrews Rifle Club, where he was a coach, and elsewhere.

He was later “terminated” from the university club where he had been president and will be sentenced in May.

Fife schools ‘looking forward to welcoming back’ head teacher

The Courier understands Mrs Jess has been absent from work for several months.

However, Fife Council says she is set to return to her role shortly at the schools, where she is also the child protection coordinator.

That is despite parents raising fears about the teacher’s judgement after her husband’s appearance in court.

She declined to comment when approached by The Courier about the concerns.

One parent told The Courier: “A number of us are not happy.

“This lady is in charge of making decisions on behalf of our children.

“If she’s standing by him, it makes her judgement questionable.

“He’s a twisted individual.”

Lucy and Patrick Jess outside Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

In a letter sent to parents, seen by The Courier, Fife Council’s executive director for education Donald Macleod says the schools are “looking forward to welcoming back” Mrs Jess.

Mr Macleod said in a statement: “We’re aware there are concerns circulating in the school community around the recent conviction of Patrick Jess.

“I have written to parents and carers to reassure them that we take the safety and wellbeing of all our children and young people extremely seriously.

“Their protection is always our main focus and we have robust processes in place in our schools to keep all children and young people safe.

“We are in regular contact with the acting headteacher about the ongoing work of the school and with Parent Councils.

“School life is continuing as normal.

“We’re a responsible employer so we won’t comment on the circumstances of individual employees, but we are looking forward to welcoming back our headteacher who is an experienced and valued member of our team.”

A Disclosure Scotland spokesperson added: “Members of the PVG (Protecting Vulnerable Groups) scheme are not required to tell Disclosure Scotland about their partner’s convictions.

“However, the Chief Constable can provide information that they consider to be relevant to a PVG scheme member’s suitability to do regulated work with children or vulnerable adults.

“This can include information about the wider circumstances of the PVG member.”

