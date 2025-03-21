£4.2m of St Andrews University funds come from slavery or imperialism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£4.2m of St Andrews University funds come from slavery or imperialism

University Principal, Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, says the findings raise important questions about the practices and wealth that shaped St Andrews.

By Claire Warrender
St Andrews University has the top International Relations department in the UK
St Andrews University gained long-term benefits from the slave trade.

More than £4 million of St Andrews University funds derives from historical slavery or colonial activities, it has been revealed.

In all, 24 active endowment funds have direct links to the slave trade or imperialism.

The amount makes up 10% of donations, which themselves form a tiny fraction of university funding.

queen's birthday honours
Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, the principle and vice-chancellor of the University of St Andrews

However, St Andrews principal Professor Dame Sally Mapstone says it should spark debate on how colonial exploitation benefited the university.

The slave trade link was uncovered during research by members of St Andrews University’s School of History.

It was commissioned in 2021 by Dame Sally, who wanted to gain more understanding of the subject.

At the time, debate was raging across the UK over what should happen to statues and street names dedicated to 18th and 19th century slave traders.

Researchers also found items in St Andrews University collections, including cultural artefacts, were “collected in imperial or colonial contexts”.

“Some may have been acquired in circumstances that we would now regard as unacceptable,” they said.

St Andrews University ‘derived long-term benefits’ from slave trade

Dame Sally has now outlined the key findings in an email to students and staff.

She says: “The university has derived some long-term benefits from gifts and benefactions from donors associated with the ownership of or trade in enslaved people.

“The university continued to receive benefactions from individuals whose business interests depended on enslaved or unfree labour until well into the late nineteenth century.”

Dame Sally adds: “Our predecessors did not take the care we might have hoped for with some items in our collections, including human remains, knowledge of whose provenance remains incomplete.”

The principal says the findings raise important questions about the practices and wealth which shaped St Andrews.

What happens next?

The slavery connection is far from unique to St Andrews University.

However, Dame Sally says she is committed to publishing the report and learning from it.

A series of workshops and seminars will be organised to examine how the issue still impacts culture in St Andrews.

Staff from the university’s school of English have also travelled to Australia to speak to indigenous communities.

They will work together to consider how best to reflet this aspect of history in the school’s teaching.

