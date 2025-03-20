Perthshire swimming pool shuts with immediate effect

A Perthshire swimming pool has closed “with immediate effect”.

Breadalbane pool in Aberfeldy was forced to shut on Thursday afternoon due to a “technical issue”.

It’s unclear when it will reopen.

Live Active Highland, which runs the Breadalbane Community Campus, confirmed all other areas of the facility would remain open.

A Facebook post read: “Unfortunately due to a technical issue the pool at Breadalbane has had to temporarily close with immediate effect.

“We are working closely with our campus partners to resolve the issue.

“All other areas of the facility will remain open as normal.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”

The pool was forced to close earlier this month after faecal matter was released into the swimming pool.

Updates on the latest closure will be provided on the Live Active Highland Facebook page.