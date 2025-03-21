Angus independent councillor alone in rejecting 20% pay rise

An Angus councillor says she will give a £4,600 pay rise to charity after standing alone against the wage hike plan.

Arbroath Independent Lois Speed said she could not accept the 20% increase “in good conscience”.

She told colleagues that was against the backdrop of an 11% Angus council tax rise, 5.2% rent rise and a 3% pay offer to council staff.

On Thursday, a meeting of the full Angus Council in Forfar noted the increases recommended by the Scottish Local Authorities Remuneration Committee (SLARC).

Those will take council leader Bill Duff’s salary through the £50,000 barrier. All 28 elected members are to receive a pay hike of around 20%.

The Angus branch of staff union Unison has condemned the increases.

Councillor rejects £4,600 salary hike

Arbroath East and Lunan councillor Ms Speed’s basic grade salary is set to rise more than £4,500 from £21,345 to £25,982.

“I can’t deny this increase would assist me greatly each month,” she said.

“Many of us put more than a full-time shift in each week. But I can’t accept this in this way, at this time.

“I will also see how I can ensure the money I don’t take can be distributed for charitable purposes.”

Wage rises will help ‘reset the balance’

The issue opened a debate around the level of remuneration required to bring fresh faces into local government.

Kirriemuir SNP councillor Julie Bell said: “I wanted to reflect and acknowledge staff-side concerns around this, but would like to put it in a bit of context.

“When I first came in as an elected member, with my eyes open, I took an immediate drop in salary in the region of £3,000.

“I’m really concerned about every party’s ability in attracting people to stand as candidates in the next elections in 2027.

“In terms of broadening equality and access to local democracy I support the recommendations.

“We need to be able to recognise and value this role and encourage a much wider range of diversity.”

She added: “I think it is time we reset the balance on the differential between different spheres of government and encourage people to take part in local democracy.

“We’re the operational arm of the Scottish Government and we need to value and recognise that for future generations.”