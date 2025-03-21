Angus independent councillor alone in rejecting 20% pay rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus independent councillor alone in rejecting 20% pay rise

Arbroath Independent Lois Speed said she could not accept a £4,600 salary increase as staff fight a 3% national pay offer and residents were recently hit with an 11% council tax increase.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath Councillor Lois Speed has turned down a 20% wage increase.
Arbroath Councillor Lois Speed has turned down a 20% wage increase. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

An Angus councillor says she will give a £4,600 pay rise to charity after standing alone against the wage hike plan.

Arbroath Independent Lois Speed said she could not accept the 20% increase “in good conscience”.

She told colleagues that was against the backdrop of an 11% Angus council tax rise, 5.2% rent rise and a 3% pay offer to council staff.

On Thursday, a meeting of the full Angus Council in Forfar noted the increases recommended by the Scottish Local Authorities Remuneration Committee (SLARC).

Those will take council leader Bill Duff’s salary through the £50,000 barrier. All 28 elected members are to receive a pay hike of around 20%.

The Angus branch of staff union Unison has condemned the increases.

Councillor rejects £4,600 salary hike

Arbroath East and Lunan councillor Ms Speed’s basic grade salary is set to rise more than £4,500 from £21,345 to £25,982.

“I can’t deny this increase would assist me greatly each month,” she said.

“Many of us put more than a full-time shift in each week. But I can’t accept this in this way, at this time.

“I will also see how I can ensure the money I don’t take can be distributed for charitable purposes.”

Wage rises will help ‘reset the balance’

The issue opened a debate around the level of remuneration required to bring fresh faces into local government.

Kirriemuir SNP councillor Julie Bell said: “I wanted to reflect and acknowledge staff-side concerns around this, but would like to put it in a bit of context.

“When I first came in as an elected member, with my eyes open, I took an immediate drop in salary in the region of £3,000.

“I’m really concerned about every party’s ability in attracting people to stand as candidates in the next elections in 2027.

Kirriemuir councillor Julie Bell.
Kirriemuir and Dean councillor Julie Bell. Image: Supplied

“In terms of broadening equality and access to local democracy I support the recommendations.

“We need to be able to recognise and value this role and encourage a much wider range of diversity.”

She added: “I think it is time we reset the balance on the differential between different spheres of government and encourage people to take part in local democracy.

“We’re the operational arm of the Scottish Government and we need to value and recognise that for future generations.”

