Dundee United fan knocked out of The Chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee United fan knocked out of The Chase

Campbell Finlayson took on Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace on the hit ITV quiz show.

By Andrew Robson
Campbell Finlayson on Thursday night's episode.
Campbell Finlayson on Thursday night's episode. Image: STV

A Dundee United fan was knocked out of ITV quiz show The Chase on Thursday night.

Campbell Finlayson, who is the match announcer at Arbroath FC, took on Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace.

He told host Bradley Walsh that his affection for the Tangerines comes from his Dad, who is from Dundee.

Dundee Unite Fan Campbell's final question in the head-to-head. Image: STV
Campbell’s final question in the head-to-head. Image: STV

He revealed he travelled to watch the side’s infamous 7-0 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands – which garnered a chuckle from the studio audience.

Campbell said he had hoped to use any money won to travel across the east coast of Australia.

The 25-year-old earned a modest £5,000 in the cash builder round and took the middle offer, dismissing the higher offer of £35,000 and lower offer of just £100.

Campbell, who is originally from Glasgow, was first to face the chaser and was one question from safety with Wallace right on his tail.

Arbroath FC announcer appears on The Chase

Host Bradley Walsh asked: “Which of these Davids become a Member of Parliament first? David Lammy, David Cameron or David Blunkett?”.

The Tesco Express worker incorrectly answered David Cameron while the chaser correctly answered David Blunkett – sending him home empty-handed.

Only one of his teammates – Rosie, from Lancaster – made it to the final chase and had a chance at walking away with £100,000.

She scored 11 on her own but was unfortunately caught by the chaser.

Chaser Shaun Wallace caught Campbell.
Chaser Shaun Wallace caught Campbell. Image: STV

Thursday night’s episode is available to watch on the STV Player.

His appearance on the chase comes after Angus man David Kirby missed out on £4,000 after being made to face the Chaser alone.

The Courier previously looked at the most memorable reality TV show moments featuring Tayside and Fife contestants.

More from News

Breaking news
Kingsway in Dundee shut due to vehicle fire
Forfar's Glamis Road has been shut. Image: Logan Hutchison/DC Thomson
Road closed as firefighters battle house fire in Forfar
Prisoner Linda is among those telling her story. Image: BBC Scotland
Stirling prisoner 'wants to stay behind bars as she feels safer'
The Breadalbane pool in Aberfeldy is closed. Image: Google Street
Perthshire swimming pool shuts with immediate effect
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Burger assault and pool rage
Sebastian Ward
How Piperdam couple was scammed out of £25k by stock market swindler
Lorraine Kelly donates dress to Dundee charity
Lorraine Kelly donates dress worn on screen to Dundee cancer charity
Valencia,España - APRIL 24 2023 Assessment of children's mental development. Unidentified professional psychologist observing young child playing with logic game, assessing her readiness for school.; Shutterstock ID 2293862119; purchase_order: ; job:
Parents hit out as NHS Tayside refuses most new CAMHS referrals
A Niesmann + Bischoff motorhome, similar to the one seized by police outside former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell's mother's home in Dunfermline.
SNP motorhome: Key questions on £100k Fife campervan
The pile of rubbish dumped in Cardenden.
Thief dumps huge pile of rubbish after stealing skip in Fife

Conversation