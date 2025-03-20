Road closed as firefighters battle house fire in Forfar

A road has been closed as firefighters battle a house fire in Forfar.

Emergency services were called to Glamis Road shortly before 6.30pm.

An eyewitness said the road has been shut at the road’s junction with Dundee Loan.

The Courier’s reporter Logan Hutchison is at the scene.

He said: “The road is closed from Lowson Avenue to the crossroads at Dundee Loan.

“The fire is much further down and seems to be at the corner of Graham Crescent.

Smoke ‘pouring from the roof’ as firefighters tackle blaze at house in Forfar

“Police and firefighters are here.

“I have spoken to someone who drove past earlier and she saw billowing smoke from the house.

“She said it looked as if the windows were about to blow out and there was smoke pouring from the roof.

“Other onlookers have described the house as being totally engulfed in flames.

“They also said people were spread out across the street watching what was happening.

“The road has since been closed but the fire looks to be under control now.

“Nearby houses have not been asked to evacuate.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 6.28pm.

“We sent three appliances, two from Forfar and one from Kirriemuir.

“They have used one main jet, one hose reel jet and one breathing apparatus.

“That is all the information we have at the moment.

“We have no details on any casualties.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.