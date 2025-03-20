Road closed as firefighters battle house fire in Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road closed as firefighters battle house fire in Forfar

Glamis Road has been shut by emergency services.

By Ellidh Aitken & Logan Hutchison
Forfar's Glamis Road has been shut. Image: Logan Hutchison/DC Thomson
A road has been closed as firefighters battle a house fire in Forfar.

Emergency services were called to Glamis Road shortly before 6.30pm.

An eyewitness said the road has been shut at the road’s junction with Dundee Loan.

The Courier’s reporter Logan Hutchison is at the scene.

He said: “The road is closed from Lowson Avenue to the crossroads at Dundee Loan.

“The fire is much further down and seems to be at the corner of Graham Crescent.

Smoke ‘pouring from the roof’ as firefighters tackle blaze at house in Forfar

“Police and firefighters are here.

“I have spoken to someone who drove past earlier and she saw billowing smoke from the house.

“She said it looked as if the windows were about to blow out and there was smoke pouring from the roof.

“Other onlookers have described the house as being totally engulfed in flames.

“They also said people were spread out across the street watching what was happening.

Firefighters working to control the blaze. Image: Logan Hutchison/DC Thomson

“The road has since been closed but the fire looks to be under control now.

“Nearby houses have not been asked to evacuate.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 6.28pm.

“We sent three appliances, two from Forfar and one from Kirriemuir.

“They have used one main jet, one hose reel jet and one breathing apparatus.

“That is all the information we have at the moment.

“We have no details on any casualties.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

Conversation