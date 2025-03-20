Kingsway in Dundee shut as van destroyed in fire

The Kingsway in Dundee is shut after a van was destroyed in a fire.

The A90 Kingsway is closed westbound between Macalpine Road and Coupar Angus Road.

The van caught fire on the westbound carriageway behind Dunsinane Industrial Estate

The road remained closed in one direction at 10pm on Thursday.

Images from the scene show a van has been destroyed in the blaze.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances to the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We received the call at 7.02pm and sent two appliances from Macalpine Road fire station.

“One appliance remained at the scene at 10pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The carriageway at Kingsway West, Dundee is currently closed between the flyovers at Macalpine Road and Coupar Angus Road due to a vehicle fire.

“Local diversions are in place.

“Public are advised to avoid the area meantime.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.