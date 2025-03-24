Care round-up: Man chokes to death in Kinross-shire and upgrade delays at Angus home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care round-up: Man chokes to death in Kinross-shire and upgrade delays at Angus home

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Finn Nixon
The Hillcrest offices in Dundee. Image: Google Maps/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
A care worker was cleared of contributing to a man’s death at a Kinross-shire care home while upgrades to an Angus facility have been delayed.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports and stories for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet required standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where one is unsatisfactory and six is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Kinross-shire care worker cleared of contributing to man’s death

The An Cala care service in Kinross-shire. Image: Google Street View

A Kinross-shire care worker has been cleared of contributing to a man’s death following an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

The man died while eating a piece of toast unsupervised at the Hillcrest Futures-operated An Cala service in Kinnesswood in October 2022.

The watchdog for registered care workers had launched an investigation into the actions of Angel Papierowska.

Ms Papierowska, 24, was one of two care workers who was on duty when the man died.

A hearing found that the allegations she had failed to supervise the man while he ate – contrary to his care plan – was proved.

However, the allegation that this had resulted in her contributing to the man choking on his food and his consequent death was not.

St Davids Care Home, Forfar

Previous ratings 

  • Wellbeing – 5
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 5
  • Setting – 3
  • Care and support – 5

Inspection date

  • January 28-29
St David’s Care Home in Forfar. Image: Google Maps

Inspectors visited St Davids Care Home for a follow-up inspection after several recommendations were made during their last visit.

Despite some improvements, inspectors found that “further work” was required to ensure the service offered at the home was “maintained to a good standard”.

They put this down to delays caused by “contractual difficulties”, which meant increasing the space in the lounge area for residents and some of the redecoration that had been planned was yet to happen.

However, inspectors noted work on this was due to start “imminently” when they visited.

They also found that the roles were clearer in the management team at St Davids and that good relationships with “external professionals” had been beneficial.

Real Life Options Lilywynd, Forfar

Previous ratings 

  • Wellbeing – 5
  • Leadership – 5

New ratings 

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Staff – 5

Inspection date 

  • February 20, 21 and 23.
Real Life Options Lilywynd in Forfar. Image: Google Maps

Inspectors highlighted Real Life Options Lilywynd should improve how it manages people’s medication.

However, their report also praised the care home for the positive relationships between members of staff and the people they support.

It also found there were “good” relationships between staff members and that Lilywynd’s leaders were “proactive” in making improvements.

Arnhall Nursery, Dunblane

Previous ratings 

  • Care, play and learning – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4

New ratings 

  • Care, play and learning – 5
  • Setting – 5
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 5

Inspection date

  • February 19-20
Arnhall Nursery near Dunblane. Image: Google Maps

Inspectors were impressed by Arnhall Nursery near Dunblane, highlighting the positive experience of children who attend.

They said children’s learning and play experiences had been strengthened by a varying play spaces and resources.

The report also found that children received “very warm, caring and nurturing support” from staff, who also ensured they were safe.

It also praised staff cohesion and opportunities to play outdoors and access “fresh air”.

Abbeyfield House Care Home, Kirkcaldy

Previous ratings 

  • People’s wellbeing – 5
  • Leadership – 5

New ratings 

  • People’s wellbeing – 4
  • Staff – 5

Inspection date 

  • March 4-5
Abbeyfield House Care Home in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps

An inspection at the Abbeyfield House Care Home raised concerns about medication and personal plans for residents.

It said the medication records of residents at the home should be improved and personal plans didn’t always reflect residents’ support needs.

It was also found that residents did experience “meaningful days” and “good quality meals”.

Staff members were also said to respond “promptly to people’s needs”.

Other reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.

